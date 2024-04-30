Jaguars release WR Zay Jones after two seasons

The Jags spent the offseason reworking the wide receiver room alongside Christian Kirk, adding speedster Gabe Davis in free agency and snagging Thomas at No. 23 overall during last week's first round. Jacksonville also has 2023 sixth-rounder Parker Washington and new return man Devin Duvernay. In addition, veteran Jarvis Landry is trying out at the Jags' rookie minicamp. Jones, a former second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2017, spent the past two seasons in Jacksonville. He generated a career-high 823 yards on 82 catches with five touchdowns in 2022. In 2023, the wideout missed eight games due to injury, putting up 34 catches, 321 yards and two TDs.