Jaguars release WR Zay Jones after two seasons

Both releases come after the Jags found replacements in the draft last week.
There was chatter early this offseason that Jones could be out in Jacksonville, but those talks died down after Calvin Ridley departed for Tennessee. However, following the Jags' use of a first-round pick on rookie Brian Thomas Jr., Jones found himself on the chopping block.
The Jags spent the offseason reworking the wide receiver room alongside Christian Kirk, adding speedster Gabe Davis in free agency and snagging Thomas at No. 23 overall during last week's first round. Jacksonville also has 2023 sixth-rounder Parker Washington and new return man Devin Duvernay. In addition, veteran Jarvis Landry is trying out at the Jags' rookie minicamp. Jones, a former second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2017, spent the past two seasons in Jacksonville. He generated a career-high 823 yards on 82 catches with five touchdowns in 2022. In 2023, the wideout missed eight games due to injury, putting up 34 catches, 321 yards and two TDs.
Jones plays primarily a boundary role but does have some flexibility to take snaps in the slot if needed. He should find a landing spot this summer for a club seeking low-cost veteran help on the outside.
The Jags signed Jones to a three-year, $24 million contract with $14 million guaranteed in 2022. Releasing him after two years saves the club $4.18 million on the cap with $6.57 million in dead money.
Slye signed in Jacksonville this offseason but was expendable after the club drafted Cam Little out of Arkansas in the sixth round.