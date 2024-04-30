 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jaguars release WR Zay Jones after two seasons

Published: Apr 30, 2024 at 10:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Wide receiver Zay Jones is the odd man out in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars announced on Tuesday that they released Jones and kicker Joey Slye.

Both releases come after the Jags found replacements in the draft last week.

There was chatter early this offseason that Jones could be out in Jacksonville, but those talks died down after Calvin Ridley departed for Tennessee. However, following the Jags' use of a first-round pick on rookie Brian Thomas Jr., Jones found himself on the chopping block.

Related Links

The Jags spent the offseason reworking the wide receiver room alongside Christian Kirk, adding speedster Gabe Davis in free agency and snagging Thomas at No. 23 overall during last week's first round. Jacksonville also has 2023 sixth-rounder Parker Washington and new return man Devin Duvernay. In addition, veteran Jarvis Landry is trying out at the Jags' rookie minicamp. Jones, a former second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2017, spent the past two seasons in Jacksonville. He generated a career-high 823 yards on 82 catches with five touchdowns in 2022. In 2023, the wideout missed eight games due to injury, putting up 34 catches, 321 yards and two TDs.

Jones plays primarily a boundary role but does have some flexibility to take snaps in the slot if needed. He should find a landing spot this summer for a club seeking low-cost veteran help on the outside.

The Jags signed Jones to a three-year, $24 million contract with $14 million guaranteed in 2022. Releasing him after two years saves the club $4.18 million on the cap with $6.57 million in dead money.

Slye signed in Jacksonville this offseason but was expendable after the club drafted Cam Little out of Arkansas in the sixth round.

Related Content

news

Former Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr. retiring after 12 seasons in NFL

Chris Harris Jr. is walking away from football. The former All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl defensive back told The Denver Gazette that he is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons played for the Broncos, Chargers and Saints.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach not worried about 'unicorn' Travis Kelce, 34, slowing down with age

After announcing Travis Kelces extension on Monday, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach repeatedly called the tight end an "outlier" and said he doesn't expect to see a production collapse as Kelce ages.
news

Lions OT Penei Sewell has sights on Lombardi Trophy: 'I want the big boy and I want it now'

After signing an extension with the Detroit Lions, offensive tackle Penei Sewell wants to lift the Lombardi Trophy soon after the team made a deep run in the playoffs in 2023.
news

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo: Burning cash comment was 'a rookie mistake' 

With the 2024 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo cleared up some comments from January that the team was "ready to burn some cash." On Monday, Mayo said his comments to start the year was "a rookie mistake."
news

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his Super Bowl rings get involved on WWE 'Monday Night Raw'

Patrick Mahomes, who was bookended by Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith, bestowed social media megastar and WWE United States champion Logan Paul with all three of his Super Bowl rings to use as some very expensive brass knucks against fan favorite Jey Uso, but the plan went awry in vintage pro wrestling form.
news

Raiders sign ex-Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to one-year deal worth up to $3M

Longtime Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Chargers' J.K. Dobbins says he's '100 percent,' excited to reunite with Gus Edwards, Greg Roman

After recovering from another season-ending injury suffered in 2023, new Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins said Monday that he feels good and is ready to shake off any negative associations.
news

Eagles sign ex-Jets OT Mekhi Becton to one-year deal 

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is signing a one-year deal with Philly, the team announced Monday. 
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce agrees to terms on new two-year, $34.25M deal

The Chiefs and TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on a new two-year, $34.25M deal, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Patriots DT Christian Barmore agrees to four-year extension worth up to $92 million

The New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a four-year extension with defensive tackle Christian Barmore that's worth up to $92 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.