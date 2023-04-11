Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 11

Published: Apr 11, 2023 at 09:52 AM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
VISITS

  • USC WR Jordan Addison visited the Ravens last week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Buffalo Bills
VISITS

  • USC WR Jordan Addison is visiting the Bills this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Carolina Panthers
VISITS

  • LSU OG Anthony Bradford is visiting Carolina this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
Indianapolis Colts
VISITS

  • Arizona State LB Kyle Soelle is visiting the Colts today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
Kansas City Chiefs
VISITS

  • LSU OG Anthony Bradford is visiting Kansas City this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
Minnesota Vikings
VISITS

  • USC WR Jordan Addison is visiting the Vikings this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
  • LSU OG Anthony Bradford is visiting Minnesota this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
New England Patriots
VISITS

  • USC WR Jordan Addison visited the Patriots last week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
New York Giants
VISITS

  • USC WR Jordan Addison is visiting the Giants this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
  • Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt is headed to New York for a Wednesday visit with the Giants, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
Seattle Seahawks
VISITS

  • New Mexico State SS Jerrick Reed is visiting the Seahawks today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
  • LSU OG Anthony Bradford is visiting Seattle this week, per Pelissero.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VISITS

  • Kansas State pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah is visiting Tampa on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
Washington Commanders
VISITS

  • Arizona State LB Kyle Soelle is scheduled to visit the Commanders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

news

Mark Ingram hopes to play 13th NFL season, credits longevity to 'splitting backfields' over career

Mark Ingram said Monday on The Paul Finebaum Show that he doesn't plan to retire and believes the reduced wear-and-tear from being in so many committee backfields has been a positive.

news

Seahawks DL Dre'Mont Jones wants to put 'people on notice' after Denver departure

The Seahawks wanted Dre'Mont Jones as part of last year's trade of Russell Wilson to Denver. Instead, Seattle had to wait a year and shell out big bucks in free agency to ink the disruptive defensive lineman.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'very excited' for 2023 outlook, 'smiling a lot more' entering Year 4

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says he's "very excited" to work with his new teammates entering his fourth season.

news

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury expected to join USC coaching staff

Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired Jan. 9 following his fourth season with the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to join the USC coaching staff to work with quarterbacks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday night.

news

Bucs RB Chase Edmonds eager to prove doubters wrong after 'humbling' 2022 season

After a disappointing 2022 season, where he failed to deliver in both Miami and Denver, RB Chase Edmonds hopes to rebound with the new-look Buccaneers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rob Gronkowski says 'there's no chance' of NFL return: 'I'm happily retired'

You can close the door on a potential Rob Gronkowski return. The former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end told TMZ last week he wouldn't unretire again to resume his Hall of Fame career.

news

Golfer Jon Rahm jokingly blames Cardinals TE Zach Ertz for four-putt Masters start

2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm opened his tournament with a four-putt double bogey before turning things around to run away with the victory Sunday at Augusta. After donning his first green jacket, Rahm called out Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz for a text sent before the fateful first hole.

news

Panthers hosting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young on Top 30 visit Tuesday

The Panthers continue to use every avenue to evaluate the quarterbacks ahead of selecting the No. 1 overall pick. On Tuesday, the club will bring in Alabama QB Bryce Young for a Top 30 visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

WR Odell Beckham agrees to terms with Ravens on one-year deal worth up to $18 million

Wide receiver Odell Beckham has agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Ex-Bengal Carson Palmer tabs Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes as best QB: 'He's more consistent'

The Bengals and Chiefs need no help bolstering their rivalry, but a former Cincinnati quarterback decided to add fuel to the fire by mentioning Joe Burrow as the NFL's best QB over Patrick Mahomes.

