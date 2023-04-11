NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
VISITS
- USC WR Jordan Addison visited the Ravens last week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- USC WR Jordan Addison is visiting the Bills this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- LSU OG Anthony Bradford is visiting Carolina this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Arizona State LB Kyle Soelle is visiting the Colts today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
VISITS
- LSU OG Anthony Bradford is visiting Kansas City this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
VISITS
- USC WR Jordan Addison is visiting the Vikings this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
- LSU OG Anthony Bradford is visiting Minnesota this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
VISITS
- USC WR Jordan Addison visited the Patriots last week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- USC WR Jordan Addison is visiting the Giants this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
- Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt is headed to New York for a Wednesday visit with the Giants, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
VISITS
- New Mexico State SS Jerrick Reed is visiting the Seahawks today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
- LSU OG Anthony Bradford is visiting Seattle this week, per Pelissero.
VISITS
- Kansas State pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah is visiting Tampa on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Arizona State LB Kyle Soelle is scheduled to visit the Commanders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.