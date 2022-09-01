NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
- QB Josh Rosen (practice squad)
- DE Isaac Rochell (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- QB Russell Wilson agreed to terms on a five-year, $245 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- OL Joe Haeg, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
NOTABLE SIGNINGS
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- C Ryan Jensen (knee) placed on injured reserve, out at least four games. Rapoport reported Jensen has a slim but non-zero chance to return late in the postseason. Jensen suffered the injury on July 28.
SIGNING
- WR Josh Gordon (practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero
SIGNINGS
- LB Jon Bostic
- LB David Mayo
INJURIES
- RB Brian Robinson placed on reserve/non-football injury list.
- TE Curtis Hodges placed on injured reserve.
