Former Chiefs WR Josh Gordon joining Titans' practice squad

Josh Gordon is back on a practice squad, joining the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Gordon spent the 2021 season with the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad before he was elevated to the active roster in early October. He finished with five receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown in 2021, spent training camp with the Chiefs and was released by the team as part of final cuts.

He now heads to Nashville, where the Titans could use some help at receiver after trading away A.J. Brown in the offseason. Tennessee currently lists dependable veteran Robert Woods, big-bodied rookie Treylon Burks and slot receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as its top three players at the position, with Racey McMath and rookie Kyle Philips available behind them.

The 31-year-old Gordon was once a phenomenal talent with incredible upside who couldn't keep himself on the field due to multiple indefinite suspensions. Cleveland ran out of patience in 2019, trading him to New England, where Gordon caught Tom Brady's 500th touchdown pass and ended up playing in 17 games for Patriots before they traded him to the Seahawks. Gordon didn't finish 2019, receiving his fifth suspension of his career, and after being reinstated, he broke the conditional terms of his suspension again in 2020, wiping out any chance of playing in that season.