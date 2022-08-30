Chiefs releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon ahead of roster deadline

Josh Gordon is the odd man out in Kansas City.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Chiefs are releasing Gordon, per a source informed of the decision.

With the Chiefs adding newcomers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, rookie Skyy Moore and the improved play of Justin Watson, Gordon had an uphill battle to make the K.C. roster from the onset of training camp.

The veteran generated just one catch on five targets in 67 preseason snaps, per Next Gen Stats.

Gordon joined the Chiefs in 2021, playing in 12 games and earning five catches for 32 yards and one touchdown.