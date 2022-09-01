Around the NFL

Titans RB Derrick Henry gets $2M raise for 2022 season, making him highest-paid RB in NFL

Published: Sep 01, 2022 at 01:54 PM
Kevin Patra

The King is getting a raise.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the Tennessee Titans reworked Derrick Henry's contract, giving the running back a $2 million raise, per a source informed of the situation.

Henry was slated to make $12 million this year. The $2 million bump to $14 million makes him the highest-paid RB this season in terms of 2022 cash -- leapfrogging Ezekiel Elliott, who is due $12.4 million.

The 28-year-old signed a four-year, $50 million contract in 2020. With no more guaranteed money on the deal and Henry slated to be a free agent following the 2023 campaign, an extension remains likely after this season. In essence, the Titans are giving Henry a bump in pay with eyes on redoing the deal in the offseason, assuming he has another monster campaign.

Henry is coming off an injury-plagued 2021 campaign, missing nine games due to a foot fracture. He returned for the Titans' postseason game against the Bengals but didn't look like his normal dominating self.

Following back-to-back rushing titles, Henry was on his way to another 300-plus-carry campaign before going down with injury. In eight games, he generated 937 yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 carries. Despite missing nine games, Henry still finished in the top 10 in the NFL in rushing yards, carries and rushing TDs. Henry led the NFL with 117.1 rushing yards per game in 2021.

While the Titans drafted Hassan Haskins in the fourth round to help take some totes off Henry's plate, The King will still eat plenty well in 2022.

