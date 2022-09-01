Around the NFL

Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton lands on NFI list after cooking accident

Published: Sep 01, 2022 at 05:50 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Heading into his seventh NFL season, cornerback Antonio Hamilton 's work on the practice field had earned him a starting spot with the Arizona Cardinals, but an accident in the kitchen will delay the start of his 2022 campaign.

Hamilton was placed on the Cardinals' reserve/non-football injury list after an accident while cooking at his home, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. Garafolo added that Hamilton badly burned his foot after spilling cooking oil.

Hamilton will miss at least the first four games of the season for the Cardinals before he's eligible to return.

The cornerback released a statement and photo via Twitter, stating he suffered second-degree burns following the "freak accident."

"It's disappointing for him," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, via the PHNX Cardinals podcast's Bob Brack. "He had earned a starting role."

With Hamilton out, the Cardinals are likely to promote Marco Wilson or the recently acquired Trayvon Mullen to a starting role.

Hamilton is entering his second season with the Cardinals, having played in all 17 games last season with two starts. Prior to that, Hamilton played two seasons apiece with the Raiders and Giants before a single campaign with the Chiefs. He has four career starts in 74 games played with 88 tackles and zero interceptions.

