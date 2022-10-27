Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 27

Published: Oct 27, 2022 at 10:29 AM Updated: Oct 27, 2022 at 01:08 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 4-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Rashod Bateman (foot) is hopeful to play tonight versus the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. Bateman logged a full practice on Wednesday and is listed as questionable.
  • TE Mark Andrews (knee; questionable) is also hopeful to play, per Garafolo. Andrews did not practice all week.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2022 · 3-4-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 5-2-0

INJURIES

  • RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) won't practice on Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy announced. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Elliott is not expected to play this Sunday versus the Bears due to his knee sprain. 
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 2-5-0

INJURIES

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 2-5-0

SIGNINGS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 5-2-0

TRADES

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2022 · 3-4-0

INJURIES

  • QB Mac Jones (ankle) is "ready to play" and will be "fully available" to start versus the Jets, coach Bill Belichick announced on Thursday.

OTHER NEWS

  • WR Kendrick Bourne and OT Isaiah Wynn have been the subject of trade calls the team has received ahead of Nov. 1's deadline, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports, per a source. Bourne has one year remaining on his contract while Wynn is in the final year of his rookie deal, Giardi adds. 
New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 6-1-0

TRADES

  • WR Kadarius Toney traded to Chiefs in exchange for two draft picks, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 3-4-0

INJURIES

  • DT Akiem Hicks (foot) has been downgraded to out for tonight's game against the Ravens. Hicks was listed as questionable on Wednesday.

