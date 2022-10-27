NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Rashod Bateman (foot) is hopeful to play tonight versus the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. Bateman logged a full practice on Wednesday and is listed as questionable.
- TE Mark Andrews (knee; questionable) is also hopeful to play, per Garafolo. Andrews did not practice all week.
SIGNINGS
- WR Daurice Fountain (practice squad)
- OL Dieter Eiselen (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Byron Pringle designated to return from injured reserve.
INJURIES
- RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) won't practice on Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy announced. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Elliott is not expected to play this Sunday versus the Bears due to his knee sprain.
INJURIES
- QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) limited
- OT Cameron Fleming (quad) DNP
- DL Mike Purcell (knee) limited
- OLB Baron Browning (hip) DNP
- LB Josey Jewell (knee) limited
- CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow) full
SIGNINGS
- CB Tevaughn Campbell (from practice squad)
TRADES
- WR Kadarius Toney acquired from Giants in exchange for two draft picks, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero
INJURIES
- QB Mac Jones (ankle) is "ready to play" and will be "fully available" to start versus the Jets, coach Bill Belichick announced on Thursday.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Kendrick Bourne and OT Isaiah Wynn have been the subject of trade calls the team has received ahead of Nov. 1's deadline, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports, per a source. Bourne has one year remaining on his contract while Wynn is in the final year of his rookie deal, Giardi adds.
TRADES
- WR Kadarius Toney traded to Chiefs in exchange for two draft picks, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero
INJURIES
- DT Akiem Hicks (foot) has been downgraded to out for tonight's game against the Ravens. Hicks was listed as questionable on Wednesday.