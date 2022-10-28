Ravens TE Mark Andrews exits Thursday night's game vs. Buccaneers with shoulder injury

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews entered Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers questionable to play with a knee injury.

He ended his evening ruled out in the second half with a shoulder injury.

Andrews left the game in the first half, first taking a trip to the medical tent and then to the locker room.

Symbolic of Andrews' role and importance with the Ravens, he caught two passes for 27 yards on Baltimore's first two offensive plays. He left the game with three catches for 33 yards.

Andrews' 42 catches, 488 yards receiving and five touchdown catches are all team highs.

Andrews, clearly hampered by his knee injury, was held without a catch for only the second time in his career in Week 7.