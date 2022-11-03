Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 3

Published: Nov 03, 2022 at 02:33 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 6-1-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 2-6-0

INJURIES

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2022 · 1-5-1

OTHER NEWS

  • WR Brandin Cooks not expected to play tonight vs. the Eagles after no trade on Tuesday's deadline, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Cooks (wrist/not injury related - personal) was listed as questionable for Thursday Night Football.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 2-6-0

INJURIES

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2022 · 4-3-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 5-3-0

SIGNINGS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 5-2-0

INJURIES

  • RB Derrick Henry said in his press conference that his foot is "fine" and he'll play on Sunday, a day after showing up on the injury report as a limited practice participant.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 4-4-0

SIGNINGS

Related Content

news

NFL community mourns death of Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Guy -- considered to be the greatest punter in NFL history -- died Thursday morning. Guy's death prompted an outpouring of remembrance from the NFL and football community.

news

Texans WR Brandin Cooks not expected to play vs. Eagles after deadline passes with no trade

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is not expected to play against the Eagles tonight on "Thursday Night Football", NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter with Raiders, dies at age of 72

Ray Guy, the only punter ever enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died on Thursday at the age of 72 after a lengthy illness, his alma mater Southern Mississippi announced.

news

'Shocked' by trade, Roquan Smith focused on fitting in with Ravens

Chicago unexpectedly granted Roquan Smith's trade wish at the start of the week, sending him to Baltimore in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round picks and linebacker A.J. Klein. Smith, for one, was stunned.

news

RB Cam Akers expected to practice Thursday after Rams turned down trade offers

Running back Cam Akers is expected to return to practice with the Rams Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. This comes after Akers was not traded by the Nov. 1 deadline, and indicates Akers and L.A. are trying to work things out.

news

Geno Smith one of three Seahawks lauded as October Players of the Month

The first-place Seahawks landed three Players of the Month: QB Geno Smith, RB Kenneth Walker and CB Tariq Woolen.

news

New Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson ready to 'win some games': 'The first time I've been able to say that'

Staying put in the NFC North, tight end T.J. Hockenson is ready to "win some games" with the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings after being traded from the 1-6 Detroit Lions at Tuesday's deadline.

news

Dolphins, LB Bradley Chubb agree to terms on five-year, $110 million contract extension

The Miami Dolphins and linebacker Bradley Chubb have agreed to a five-year, $110 million extension with $63.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Tua Tagovailoa affirms Dolphins' high hopes: 'We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here'

A day after the Dolphins reinforced their high aspirations with trades for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made it known that nobody's shying away from the highest of goals.

news

Despite surprise losses, Henry, Noah remain atop Madden Championship Series' latest power rankings

A couple of surprises have left the best two Madden players out of the upcoming Ultimate Thanksgiving tournament, but not out of the top spots in the latest Madden Championship Series power rankings.

news

Aaron Rodgers understands why Packers stood down on trade deadline: 'It just didn't pan out'

Aaron Rodgers, who has been notoriously displeased with Green Bay's pass-catching personnel decisions in recent years, wasn't as upset by the Packers' lack of additions at the trade deadline this time around.

