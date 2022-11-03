NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- C Mitch Morse (elbow) full
- LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel) limited
- LB Matt Milano (oblique) DNP
- LB Von Miller (vet rest/ankle) DNP
- S Jordan Poyer (elbow) DNP
SIGNINGS
- WR Isaiah Coulter (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) limited
- WR Rashard Higgins (illness) DNP
- OLB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) full
- CB Donte Jackson (ankle) DNP
- CB Jaycee Horn (ankle) limited
OTHER NEWS
- WR Brandin Cooks not expected to play tonight vs. the Eagles after no trade on Tuesday's deadline, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Cooks (wrist/not injury related - personal) was listed as questionable for Thursday Night Football.
INJURIES
- WR Jamal Agnew (knee) limited
INJURIES
- K Taylor Bertolet placed on practice squad injured list
SIGNINGS
- K Cameron Dicker (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- LB Bradley Chubb signed a five-year, $110 million contract extension, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
INJURIES
- RB Derrick Henry said in his press conference that his foot is "fine" and he'll play on Sunday, a day after showing up on the injury report as a limited practice participant.
SIGNINGS
- LB Nathan Gerry (practice squad)
- LB De'Jon Harris (from practice squad)