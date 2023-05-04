NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 4

Around the NFL

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

SIGNINGS

  • OL Roy Mbaeteka of Nigeria joined the Bears' roster through the International Player Pathway Program.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

  • DB Rodney McLeod is signing a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS

  • DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi of Nigeria joined the Broncos' roster through the International Player Pathway Program.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

  • TE Patrick Murtagh of Australia joined the Lions' roster through the International Player Pathway Program.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

SIGNINGS

  • DL Kenneth Odumegwu of Nigeria joined the Packers' roster through the International Player Pathway Program.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

ROSTER CUTS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

SIGNINGS

  • OL Chukwuebuka Godrick of Nigeria joined the Chiefs' roster through the International Player Pathway Program.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

SIGNINGS

  • DL David Ebuka Agoha of Nigeria joined the Raiders' roster through the International Player Pathway Program.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

SIGNINGS

  • DL Basil Chijioke Okoye of Nigeria joined the Chargers' roster through the International Player Pathway Program.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS

  • DL Junior Aho of France joined the Vikings' roster through the International Player Pathway Program.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS

  • DL Jalen Carter, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, agreed to terms on his rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The four-year deal is worth $21,806,84 and includes a fifth-year option. 

