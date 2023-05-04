NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
- WR Penny Hart
- OL Roy Mbaeteka of Nigeria joined the Bears' roster through the International Player Pathway Program.
- DB Rodney McLeod is signing a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
- DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi of Nigeria joined the Broncos' roster through the International Player Pathway Program.
- TE Patrick Murtagh of Australia joined the Lions' roster through the International Player Pathway Program.
- DL Kenneth Odumegwu of Nigeria joined the Packers' roster through the International Player Pathway Program.
- OL Chukwuebuka Godrick of Nigeria joined the Chiefs' roster through the International Player Pathway Program.
- DL David Ebuka Agoha of Nigeria joined the Raiders' roster through the International Player Pathway Program.
- DL Basil Chijioke Okoye of Nigeria joined the Chargers' roster through the International Player Pathway Program.
- DL Junior Aho of France joined the Vikings' roster through the International Player Pathway Program.
- DL Jalen Carter, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, agreed to terms on his rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The four-year deal is worth $21,806,84 and includes a fifth-year option.