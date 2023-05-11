NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
STAFF HIRES
- Marissa Figueroa is being hired as an assistant athletic trainer for the Bills and becomes the first woman hired as a full-time ATC in franchise history, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Figueroa, who joined Buffalo as an intern in 2021, was among the staff members honored in January for saving Damar Hamlin’s life. The team has since announced the hiring.
SIGNINGS
- TE Luke Schoonmaker, a 2023 second-round pick, has agreed to terms on his rookie deal, per his agent.