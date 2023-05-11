Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 11

Published: May 11, 2023 at 12:18 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

STAFF HIRES

  • Marissa Figueroa is being hired as an assistant athletic trainer for the Bills and becomes the first woman hired as a full-time ATC in franchise history, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Figueroa, who joined Buffalo as an intern in 2021, was among the staff members honored in January for saving Damar Hamlin’s life. The team has since announced the hiring.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

SIGNINGS

  • TE Luke Schoonmaker, a 2023 second-round pick, has agreed to terms on his rookie deal, per his agent.

Related Content

news

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at home opener in retired QB's return to New England

The Patriots will welcome Tom Brady back to Foxborough for their 2023 home opener -- as a fan. Pats owner Robert Kraft told NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Thursday that he's invited TB12 back to New England to honor the legendary QB.

news

2023 NFL Schedule release: Kansas City Chiefs to host Detroit Lions in Kickoff Game

The 2023 season will kick off with two of the most high-powered, entertaining offenses the NFL provides. The Super Bowl champion Chiefs will open their title defense against the Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 7 on NBC.

news

Ravens OC Todd Monken looking to lighten QB Lamar Jackson's 'burden' by utilizing new offensive weapons

The Ravens moved on from OC Greg Roman this offseason and hired Todd Monken to jumpstart a stalled passing attack. By proxy, that means relying less on Lamar Jackson's legs to move the ball. Monken noted Wednesday that the upgraded weapons around Jackson will allow the QB to lessen the ground work.

news

2023 NFL Schedule release: Bills-Jets in MNF opener; Raiders-Chiefs on Christmas Day

While the complete 2023 NFL regular-season schedule will be announced on Thursday night, the league began revealing select games on Wednesday and early Thursday.

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says he expects QB Brock Purdy (elbow) back by training camp

In March, Kyle Shanahan raised some eyebrows suggesting quarterback Brock Purdy might not be ready for the start of the season, noting that anytime between Weeks 1-4 was in play. On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers coach offered a more positive update on the quarterback's recovery from elbow surgery.

news

Super Bowl champion Chiefs to visit White House on June 5

The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing their Super Bowl LVII celebration as they are set to visit President Joe Biden at the White House on June 5.

news

Texans signing OG Shaq Mason to three-year, $36 million extension

The Houston Texans are finalizing a three-year, $36 million contract extension with OG Shaq Mason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

Aaron Donald admits 2023 will 'be different' but is ready to lead Rams back to prominence

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald says the 2023 season will "be different" with the departures of former teammates Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd.

news

Jordan Love admits time spent behind Aaron Rodgers was difficult, but 'grateful' for experience

Packers quarterback Jordan Love took to the podium Wednesday to speak with reporters as Green Bay's newly minted QB1. He admitted his time spent behind Aaron Rodgers wasn't the easiest.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Foster Moreau signing three-year, $12M contract with Saints

Foster Moreau is signing a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Moreau's contract is worth $12 million, including $8 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More