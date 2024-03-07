 Skip to main content
News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 7

Published: Mar 07, 2024 at 09:08 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

  • NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

  • QB Mitch Trubisky's new contract with Buffalo is for two years, $5.25 million and includes $2.7 million guaranteed for the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source. 


VISITS

  • DT Foley Fatukasi is scheduled to visit the Bills today, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

ROSTER CUTS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

VISITS

  • DT Foley Fatukasi visited the Texans on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

SIGNINGS

  • G ﻿﻿﻿﻿Ezra Cleveland﻿﻿﻿﻿ agreed to terms with the Jags on a three-year, $28.5 million deal with $14.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Cleveland, 25, joined Jacksonville midseason from Minnesota via trade and played nine games for the Jags, starting five.
  • S ﻿Daniel Thomas﻿ is re-signing with Jacksonville, Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

ROSTER CUTS

  • S ﻿Keanu Neal﻿ released with failed physical designation

