NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 7

- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
SIGNINGS
- QB Mitch Trubisky's new contract with Buffalo is for two years, $5.25 million and includes $2.7 million guaranteed for the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.
VISITS
- DT Foley Fatukasi is scheduled to visit the Bills today, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
ROSTER CUTS
- S Justin Simmons is being released by Denver ahead of free agency, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- CB Emmanuel Moseley has been re-signed, the team announced.
VISITS
- DT Foley Fatukasi visited the Texans on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- G Ezra Cleveland agreed to terms with the Jags on a three-year, $28.5 million deal with $14.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Cleveland, 25, joined Jacksonville midseason from Minnesota via trade and played nine games for the Jags, starting five.
- S Daniel Thomas is re-signing with Jacksonville, Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source.
ROSTER CUTS
- S Keanu Neal released with failed physical designation