Rams re-signing guard Kevin Dotson to three-year, $48M deal

Dotson began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected him with a fourth-round pick in 2020 but never received the return they anticipated, eventually trading him to Los Angeles. The Rams were happy to welcome Dotson to a group that desperately needed reinforcements, and Dotson responded in kind, producing the best season of his four-year career as part of a vastly improved Rams offensive line.

Pro Football Focus handed Dotson an overall offensive grade of 85.2, a significantly higher mark than he'd earned in any of his three seasons in Pittsburgh. He finished second among all guards in the NFL in 2023, and by the conclusion of the campaign, the Rams knew they had to keep him as one half of a strong guard tandem.