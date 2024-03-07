NFL Network's 'Free Agency Frenzy' coverage kicks off Monday, March 11

NFL Media is the go-to destination for the most comprehensive coverage and analysis of the 2024 NFL free agency period.

NFL Network's "Free Agency Frenzy" airs Monday, March 11 through Wednesday, March 13 beginning at 11 a.m. ET each day, with 27 on-air analysts, reporters and hosts providing 8 hours of daily live coverage.

NFL Network's "Free Agency Frenzy" coverage features hosts Andrew Siciliano and Rhett Lewis, analysts Maurice Jones-Drew, Scott Pioli, Brian Baldinger, Shaun O'Hara, Marc Ross, Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Pep Hamilton, insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, chief national reporter Steve Wyche, senior national columnist Judy Battista, analytics expert Cynthia Frelund, and fantasy experts Marcas Grant, Adam Rank and Michael F. Florio.

Additionally, NFL Network reporters Jeffri Chadiha, Sherree Burruss, James Palmer, Sara Walsh, Cameron Wolfe, Jane Slater, Omar Ruiz and Taylor Bisciotti provide the latest news reports from around the league.

Digitally, NFL.com offers the latest news and reports from around the NFL, including a list of the top 101 free agents available from Gregg Rosenthal, analysis from Judy Battista and Jeffri Chadiha, and a running list of who has signed where. Additional coverage on NFL.com includes a free agency edition of Rosenthal's Debrief column and Bucky Brooks' Scout's Notebook, Cynthia Frelund's best free agent fits and the biggest head-scratchers given through an analytical lens, news and analysis from the Around the NFL team of writers, and real-time updates via NFL.com's Free Agency Tracker and Notable Departures Tracker.

On NFL+, former Super Bowl champion front office executive and current NFL Network analyst Scott Pioli hosts a series called "Roster Roadmaps," available Tuesday, March 12. In this series, Pioli provides viewers front office insight into the offseason needs for select teams, identifying how putting the right pieces together will lead to success next season.

Additional free agency coverage is available across NFL Media's roster of podcasts, with new editions of "Around the NFL" with Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler Monday through Thursday, "Move the Sticks" with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks on Monday and Thursday, and "NFL Report" with Steve Wyche and James Palmer on Thursday.

On Thursday, March 14, a free agency-focused edition of "The Insiders" airs at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network, with Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Judy Battista.

"NFL Total Access" expands to two hours Monday through Thursday starting each night at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network, with hosts Kimmi Chex and Mike Yam, analysts David Carr, Bucky Brooks, Shaun O'Hara and Brian Baldinger, and more.