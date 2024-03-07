Tyrann Mathieu signing new two-year, $13.75 million deal with Saints

Mathieu didn't earn any postseason accolades in the past two seasons, but he has maintained a stellar level of performance, earning overall defensive grades of 81.2 or better in both 2022 and 2023, per Pro Football Focus. The site listed him in the top 10 of all safeties, and was the only safety over 29 to land in the top 20.

Typically, most veterans approaching 32 -- Mathieu turns 32 in May -- don't attract a multi-year deal, but New Orleans is well aware of the value he brings to the Saints. He's also returning at an affordable rate, landing in the range of Texans safety Jimmie Ward at $6.5 million per year.