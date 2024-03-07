 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Bills, QB Mitch Trubisky agree to terms for return to Buffalo

Published: Mar 06, 2024 at 07:53 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

On a day in which a half-dozen Bills were released, Buffalo is bringing back a familiar face at quarterback.

Mitchell Trubisky and the Bills have agreed to terms on a deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. 

Trubisky backed up Josh Allen in 2021 after the 2017 NFL Draft's No. 2 overall selection's four-year stay with the Bears fell flat, and he'll return to be the understudy of one of the NFL's elite QBs yet again. After showing promise in Buffalo under then-offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's tutelage, Trubisky earned a second chance to compete for a starting job with the the Steelers.

Related Links

Trubisky's time in Pittsburgh fizzled and he was released on Feb. 12, with the Steelers, as noted by Garafolo, giving him a shot to find his next job before free agency began. He's done that and will look to settle in to familiar surroundings. This time around, though, he'll do so with Joe Brady as his offensive coordinator, as Daboll is now the head coach of the Giants. 

Trubisky, 29, offers experience and a mobile option to fill in for Allen if needed. In seven seasons, Trubisky has started 57 games, thrown for 12,536 yards, 72 touchdowns and 48 interceptions. 

When he was released by the Steelers, it was one of an assortment of moves that saved the team roughly $13 million in salary cap space. Coincidentally, news of Trubisky's Bills signing comes on the same day in which Buffalo released six veterans to save more than $36 million in cap space.

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys have had no talks about contract extension

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have had no talks at all on a contract extension, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Wednesday. 
news

Joe Flacco admits he'd love to return to Browns, but still wants 'chance to play' in 2024

Joe Flacco, 39, is coming off a Comeback Player of the Year campaign with Cleveland. Could he return to the Browns in free agency this offseason?
news

Former All-Pros Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer lead Bills' cap-cutting roster moves

The Buffalo Bills are releasing veteran safety Jordan Poyer in an effort to get under the salary cap ahead of free agency, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Washington Commanders signing TE Zach Ertz to one-year deal

Zach Ertz is signing with the Washington Commanders on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Lavonte David wants to remain with Buccaneers, but 'anything can happen' in free agency

Lavonte David remains a key cog in the Buccaneers' ship. On Tuesday, the pending free-agent linebacker told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he hopes to stay in Tampa.
news

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown 'more hungry' after missing rookie campaign

Heading into Year 2, Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown is "more hungry" after missing his rookie campaign due to a torn ACL in the preseason.
news

Deebo Samuel laments Niners' latest 'heartbreaking' Super Bowl loss 

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have reached the precipice of the mountaintop twice in the past five years but have yet to complete the goal of winning a Super Bowl, a failure that he calls "heartbreaking."
news

Ex-Seahawks LB K.J. Wright on joining 49ers' coaching staff: 'This isn't some vendetta move'

Longtime Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright confirmed he has joined the rival San Francisco 49ers as assistant linebackers coach, but he made clear it is not "some vendetta move."
news

Colts place franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts are placing the franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per a source.
news

Patriots place transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger

The Pats are placing the transition tag on Kyle Dugger, keeping the safety off the market and giving them a chance to match any offers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.