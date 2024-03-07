Bills, QB Mitch Trubisky agree to terms for return to Buffalo

On a day in which a half-dozen Bills were released, Buffalo is bringing back a familiar face at quarterback.
Mitchell Trubisky and the Bills have agreed to terms on a deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.
Trubisky backed up Josh Allen in 2021 after the 2017 NFL Draft's No. 2 overall selection's four-year stay with the Bears fell flat, and he'll return to be the understudy of one of the NFL's elite QBs yet again. After showing promise in Buffalo under then-offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's tutelage, Trubisky earned a second chance to compete for a starting job with the the Steelers.
Trubisky's time in Pittsburgh fizzled and he was released on Feb. 12, with the Steelers, as noted by Garafolo, giving him a shot to find his next job before free agency began. He's done that and will look to settle in to familiar surroundings. This time around, though, he'll do so with Joe Brady as his offensive coordinator, as Daboll is now the head coach of the Giants.
Trubisky, 29, offers experience and a mobile option to fill in for Allen if needed. In seven seasons, Trubisky has started 57 games, thrown for 12,536 yards, 72 touchdowns and 48 interceptions.
When he was released by the Steelers, it was one of an assortment of moves that saved the team roughly $13 million in salary cap space. Coincidentally, news of Trubisky's Bills signing comes on the same day in which Buffalo released six veterans to save more than $36 million in cap space.