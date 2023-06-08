NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB Jaycee Horn will miss the rest of organized team activities and minicamp with an injury to his left ankle but is expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp, the team announced Thursday.
INJURIES
- WR CeeDee Lamb hit his left knee in practice on Wednesday and "probably won't" participate in Thursday's conclusion of minicamp, per head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy added that there is "no concern" about the wideout's health.
SIGNINGS
- WR Demarcus Robinson: Los Angeles agreed to terms Thursday with the veteran receiver, per his agents. Robinson spent the 2022 season in Baltimore, hauling in 48 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns, finishing as the Ravens' leading receiver. The 28-year-old previously played six seasons with the Chiefs.
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Dalvin Cook is expected to be released on Friday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.