NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 1

Published: Jun 01, 2023 at 09:47 AM
Buffalo Bills
SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Indianapolis Colts
SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

New York Giants
FRONT OFFICE MOVES

  • Ryan Cowden has been hired as an executive advisor to general manager Joe Schoen. Cowden spent the previous five years with the Titans as the vice president of player personnel.
  • Isaiah Wingfield has been hired as a scouting assistant.
Philadelphia Eagles
RETIREMENTS

  • P Brett Kern announced his retirement from football after 15 seasons in the NFL. The 37-year-old spent his final year with the Eagles in 2022.
Tennessee Titans
RETIREMENTS

  • P Brett Kern announced his retirement from football after 15 seasons in the NFL. Kern, who spent 13 years in Tennessee, finishes his career as the Titans' all-time leader in punts (923), yards (42,333) and average (45.9).

news

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says his absence from OTAs will end next week

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on Thursday said that his absence from the team's voluntary offseason program will come to an end next week.

news

Tom Brady insists there won't be another unretirement: 'I'm certain I'm not playing again'

Despite the persistent rumors, Tom Brady on Thursday insisted he has no intention of playing football again.

news

David Bakhtiari: 'Disrespectful' to say Packers are not rebuilding after Aaron Rodgers trade

Green Bay stalwart left tackle David Bakhtiari took some heat earlier this offseason for suggesting the Packers are in rebuild mode with Jordan Love taking over for Aaron Rodgers.

news

Mike McDaniel discusses NBA Finals between his hometown Denver Nuggets, local team Miami Heat

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talked to the media on Wednesday about his thoughts on the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

news

Browns DC Jim Schwartz wants D-line fresh to keep throwing '100 mph' fastballs

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz says he wants his defensive line fresh to keep throwing "100 mph" fastballs in 2023.

news

Rams DC Raheem Morris helps save drowning child in Las Vegas, credits AED training

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris helped save a drowning child over the weekend in a  Las Vegas pool.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones excited to work with new OC Bill O'Brien, says he's 'like a walking dictionary'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said Wednesday that new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has already made his mark on the New England offense, and expressed excitement at learning from his experience and drawing on their shared history with Alabama.

news

New Steelers OLB Markus Golden excited to say he 'played with both Watt brothers'

Having spent the last two seasons as a teammate of J.J. Watt with the Cardinals, Markus Golden is now sharing a locker room with J.J.'s younger brother, T.J., and is excited to do so.

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: 'Priority' on getting Mike Evans involved in end zone after down season

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles pinpointed wide receiver Mike Evans' lack of TDs as a major problem for the offense and an area of emphasis this season.

news

49ers GM John Lynch 'incredibly encouraged' after Brock Purdy's first throwing session

Brock Purdy continues to check the boxes in his return from offseason elbow surgery. Niners GM John Lynch said Wednesday that Purdy conducted his first throwing session since undergoing the UCL procedure, and the club was encouraged with how the QB looked.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

