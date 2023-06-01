NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- DE Genard Avery
ROSTER CUTS
FRONT OFFICE MOVES
- Ryan Cowden has been hired as an executive advisor to general manager Joe Schoen. Cowden spent the previous five years with the Titans as the vice president of player personnel.
- Isaiah Wingfield has been hired as a scouting assistant.
RETIREMENTS
- P Brett Kern announced his retirement from football after 15 seasons in the NFL. The 37-year-old spent his final year with the Eagles in 2022.
RETIREMENTS
- P Brett Kern announced his retirement from football after 15 seasons in the NFL. Kern, who spent 13 years in Tennessee, finishes his career as the Titans' all-time leader in punts (923), yards (42,333) and average (45.9).