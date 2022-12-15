NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Tyler Huntley has cleared concussion protocol and will be good to go against Cleveland, per head coach John Harbaugh.
- QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is out Saturday against Cleveland.
- OT Morgan Moses (knee) questionable
- OG Kevin Zeitler (knee) questionable
- P Jordan Stout (right knee) questionable
INJURIES
- OL Ryan Bates (ankle) is out Saturday against Miami.
- DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) out
INJURIES
- WR David Bell (toe, thumb) questionable to play Saturday vs. Baltimore
- WR Amari Cooper (hip) will give it a go Saturday, per head coach Kevin Stefanski.
INJURIES
- WR Russell Wilson (concussion protocol) will be limited in practice Thursday, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
SIGNINGS
- DT McTevin Agim (to practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Robert Foster (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Mike Strachan (concussion) is out Saturday against Minnesota.
- CB Kenny Moore II (ankle) out
INJURIES
- DB Lonnie Johnson designated to return from injured reserve