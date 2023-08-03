Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 3

Published: Aug 03, 2023 at 10:53 AM Updated: Aug 03, 2023 at 03:36 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

INJURIES

  • CB Rock Ya-Sin did not suffer a tear in his knee, according to his MRI results, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

INJURIES

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

INJURIES

  • LB Jonas Griffith was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL.


SIGNINGS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

INJURIES

  • WR Trinity Benson avoided serious injury after going down in Wednesday's practice, coach Dan Campbell told reporters. Benson appeared to have suffered a leg injury.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

INJURIES

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

INJURIES

  • DT DeForest Buckner left Thursday's practice with a foot injury, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters. 
  • LB E.J. Speed is dealing with an ankle injury, per Steichen
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

SIGNINGS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

INJURIES

  • RB Elijah Mitchell sat out practice due to an adductor strain, per HC Kyle Shanahan.
  • OT Jaylon Moore is day to day with a bone bruise in his knee.
  • OL Aaron Banks is in the league's concussion protocol
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Related Content

news

Broncos HC Sean Payton: RB Javonte Williams (ACL) to play in preseason

Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters on Thursday that running back Javonte Williams (ACL recovery) is expected to play in the preseason.

news

Texans WR John Metchie III: I feel '110 percent' following return from cancer

Houston Texans WR John Metchie III told reporters on Thursday that he feels "110 percent" following his return from a leukemia diagnosis.

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Lions aim to live up to hype; Josh Allen offers new look for Bills' offense

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

news

Kyle Pitts: Desmond Ridder grabbing Falcons 'by the reins' as starting quarterback

Desmond Ridder enters Year 2 with a shot to prove he's the Falcons' franchise signal-caller. Through the early stages of training camp, all the comments regarding the third-round pick emanating from Flowery Branch, Georgia, have been, well, umm, flowery.

news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon: Pay cut a 'sacrifice' to chase Super Bowl title

Bengals running back Joe Mixon took a pay cut last month, keeping him in Cincinnati for at least one more season. Mixon hopes the money saved by the club is put to good use.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson wants Travis Etienne to get downhill, push '1,600-1,700 yards as a rusher'

After missing his entire rookie campaign, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne broke out during his second season. Now, entering Year 3, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is looking for Etienne to hit another level.

news

WR Justyn Ross turning heads at Chiefs training camp

The 2023 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver shuffle includes a bevy of question marks following the departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, but there is a wild card on the roster gaining steam early in training camp: Justyn Ross.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes not getting involved in DL Chris Jones' holdout: 'I just talk about football, and how he's doing'

Patrick Mahomes wants Chris Jones back in the fold with their Kansas City Chiefs as much as anyone.

However, the QB is clear that Jones' business as it relates to the defensive lineman's current contract holdout is his business alone, saying Wednesday that they only talk about football when they chat.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 30-21: Sauce Gardner debuts as top rookie; Austin Ekeler among three RBs

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Jets CB Sauce Gardner from Nos. 30-21?

news

Former 49ers RB Frank Gore joins team's front office as football personnel advisor

Frank Gore has officially returned to the Bay Area. Gore, who spent a decade with the 49ers as a player, has now accepted a role in the team's front office as a Football Personnel Advisor, the Niners announced Wednesday.

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's mustache returns; Patriots QB Mac Jones yearning to lead in Year 3

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More