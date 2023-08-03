NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB Rock Ya-Sin did not suffer a tear in his knee, according to his MRI results, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- WR Isaiah Coulter (knee) did not practice
- WR Bryan Thompson (concussion) did not practice
- DT Tim Settle (groin) participated in some of practice
- CB Kyron Brown (groin) practiced
INJURIES
- LB Jonas Griffith was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL.
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- WR Trinity Benson avoided serious injury after going down in Wednesday's practice, coach Dan Campbell told reporters. Benson appeared to have suffered a leg injury.
INJURIES
- C Scott Quessenberry was carted off the field at Thursday's practice with an apparent leg injury.
- DE Chase Winovich activated off PUP list.
INJURIES
- DT DeForest Buckner left Thursday's practice with a foot injury, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters.
- LB E.J. Speed is dealing with an ankle injury, per Steichen
SIGNINGS
- LB Mike Rose
- S Myles Dorn
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Bobby Evans
INJURIES
- RB Elijah Mitchell sat out practice due to an adductor strain, per HC Kyle Shanahan.
- OT Jaylon Moore is day to day with a bone bruise in his knee.
- OL Aaron Banks is in the league's concussion protocol
INJURIES
- DT David Bada (tricep) placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS