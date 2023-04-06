NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
VISITS
- Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. is visiting Baltimore Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
VISITS
- Tennessee OT Darnell Wright will have a Top 30 visit with Buffalo, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- Kentucky QB Will Levis worked out for Indianapolis on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- Tennessee OT Darnell Wright is having a Top 30 visit with Green Bay, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
RETIREMENTS
- DT Corey Peters, who played 12 games with three starts for the Jaguars in 2022, announced his retirement on Thursday. Peters was a third-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and also played for the Falcons and Cardinals during his 13-year career.
VISITS
- Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. will have a pre-draft visit with Las Vegas, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
VISITS
- Boston College WR Zay Flowers is visiting with New England on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- Georgia OT Broderick Jones is having a Top 30 visit on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
- Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith is having a Top 30 visit on Thursday, Rapoport reported, per sources.
VISITS
- LSU DT Jaquelin Roy will have a private workout with New Orleans, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
SIGNINGS
- QB Tim Boyle is signing a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Boyle, who spent 2022 in Chicago, previously backed up Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay from 2019-2020.