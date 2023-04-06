Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 6

Published: Apr 06, 2023 at 12:55 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

VISITS

  • Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. is visiting Baltimore Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

VISITS

  • Tennessee OT Darnell Wright will have a Top 30 visit with Buffalo, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

VISITS

  • Kentucky QB Will Levis worked out for Indianapolis on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

VISITS

  • Tennessee OT Darnell Wright is having a Top 30 visit with Green Bay, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

RETIREMENTS

  • DT Corey Peters, who played 12 games with three starts for the Jaguars in 2022, announced his retirement on Thursday. Peters was a third-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and also played for the Falcons and Cardinals during his 13-year career.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

VISITS

  • Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. will have a pre-draft visit with Las Vegas, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

VISITS

  • Boston College WR Zay Flowers is visiting with New England on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
  • Georgia OT Broderick Jones is having a Top 30 visit on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
  • Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith is having a Top 30 visit on Thursday, Rapoport reported, per sources.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

VISITS

  • LSU DT Jaquelin Roy will have a private workout with New Orleans, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
New York Jets
New York Jets

SIGNINGS

  • QB Tim Boyle is signing a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Boyle, who spent 2022 in Chicago, previously backed up Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay from 2019-2020.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SIGNINGS

Related Content

news

Jets signing former Packers QB Tim Boyle to one-year deal

The New York Jets are bringing in a quarterback familiar with Nathaniel Hackett's system. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the Jets are signing veteran QB Tim Boyle to a one-year deal, per a source informed of the pact.

news

Panthers to make color correction, but not changing uniforms

The Panthers will be making a color correction to the shade of blue worn on their uniforms in 2023, the team announced Thursday.

news

Buccaneers sign ex-Seahawks safety Ryan Neal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Seattle Seahawks safety Ryan Neal to a one-year deal.

news

Cam Newton provides list of QBs he's willing to play behind: 'I never said I didn't want to be a backup'

Cam Newton recently threw passes at Auburn's pro day in an attempt to get on teams' radars. He took another step Wednesday night on his YouTube channel, attempting to dispel the "false narrative" that he wouldn't be comfortable in a backup role.

news

Marcus Mariota excited to 'help' Jalen Hurts, wants to 'have fun' as Eagles' backup QB

Last year, Marcus Mariota entered the offseason as the starting quarterback of the Falcons. Fast-forward to this spring and the former No. 2 overall pick has joined the Eagles to hold a clear backup role behind Jalen Hurts.

news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht thinks RB Rachaad White 'is going to be a stud' in Tampa Bay

Part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason overhaul was parting ways with Leonard Fournette, which has opened the door for Rachaad White to take over as the starting running back.

news

Marvin Jones on return to Detroit: 'The culture's different, the coaches, everything. It's not the same'

After playing five years in Detroit, Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones is returning to the franchise where the "culture's different" with head cocah Dan Campbell.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he'll be Chiefs' 'worst enemy' when he plays them in 2023, plans to retire after 2025

Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill couldn't help but hype up what's sure to be a much-anticipated return to play the host Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, but Hill also revealed he intends to hang up the cleats after the 2025 season during a recent appearance on Sports Radio 810 WHB.

news

LB Bobby Wagner grateful to return to Seahawks: 'I never really wanted to leave in the first place'

Linebacker Bobby Wagner's exit from the Seattle Seahawks last offseason was surprising and a bit awkward. His return this offseason might have been a surprise based on the way things had played out, but it has been anything but awkward.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young visiting Raiders on Thursday

Owners of the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders are using a Top 30 visit on Alabama QB Bryce Young on Thursday.

news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta sees 'more than four guys' in draft who can be 'significant' NFL quarterbacks

Baltimore's leadership group met with media members to discuss the upcoming NFL draft Wednesday, and even though they declined to discuss the ongoing Lamar Jackson situation, they couldn't avoid talking about quarterbacks entirely.

