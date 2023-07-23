NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 23

Around the NFL

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

INJURIES

  • WR Rashod Bateman reinstated and activated from reserve/did not report list, after being placed on the list on Friday.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

INJURIES

  • WR Chase Claypool was placed on active/physically unable to perform list.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

INJURIES

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

INJURIES

  • WR Amari Cooper suffered a minor tweak during practice, general manager Andrew Berry told reporters, but said it was not related to his core muscle surgery.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

INJURIES

  • RB Javonte Williams (knee) will not start training camp on the PUP list, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
  • WR KJ Hamler (pec) was placed on non-football injury list.
  • WR Kendall Hinton (knee) was placed on active/physically unable to perform list.
  • NT Mike Purcell was placed on the NFI list.
  • LB Baron Browning was placed on the PUP list.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

INJURIES

  • WR Marvin Jones was placed on non-football injury list.
  • DT Levi Onwuzurike (back) will not start training camp on the PUP list and will practice, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
  • CB Emmanuel Moseley (ACL) is not at camp yet, and will be placed on the PUP list, per Campbell.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

INJURIES

  • WR Kadarius Toney tweaked his knee returning kicks early in practice and didn't participate the rest of the day, head coach Andy Reid told reporters.
  • OL Wanya Morris is dealing with a hamstring strain, per Reid.

