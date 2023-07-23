NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Rashod Bateman reinstated and activated from reserve/did not report list, after being placed on the list on Friday.
INJURIES
- WR Chase Claypool was placed on active/physically unable to perform list.
INJURIES
- OT La'el Collins (ACL) placed on active/physically unable to perform list
- OT Devin Cochran placed on PUP list
- CB Chidobe Awuzie (ACL) placed on PUP list
INJURIES
- WR Amari Cooper suffered a minor tweak during practice, general manager Andrew Berry told reporters, but said it was not related to his core muscle surgery.
INJURIES
- RB Javonte Williams (knee) will not start training camp on the PUP list, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
- WR KJ Hamler (pec) was placed on non-football injury list.
- WR Kendall Hinton (knee) was placed on active/physically unable to perform list.
- NT Mike Purcell was placed on the NFI list.
- LB Baron Browning was placed on the PUP list.
INJURIES
- WR Marvin Jones was placed on non-football injury list.
- DT Levi Onwuzurike (back) will not start training camp on the PUP list and will practice, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
- CB Emmanuel Moseley (ACL) is not at camp yet, and will be placed on the PUP list, per Campbell.
INJURIES
- WR Kadarius Toney tweaked his knee returning kicks early in practice and didn't participate the rest of the day, head coach Andy Reid told reporters.
- OL Wanya Morris is dealing with a hamstring strain, per Reid.