News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 21

Published: Jan 21, 2024 at 10:36 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

Buffalo Bills
2023 · 11-6-0

INJURIES

  • LB Terrel Bernard (ankle; questionable) is not expected to play in Sunday's Divisional Round matchup versus the Chiefs, but a pregame workout may give him a shot, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. 
  • CB Taron Johnson has cleared concussion protocol and is trending toward playing, per Wolfe.
  • CB Rasul Douglas (knee) is optimistic he will play, but that will be determined by a pregame workout, per Wolfe. 
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 12-5-0

INJURIES

  • WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) will have more tests on Sunday to determine his status for the NFC Championship Game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Samuel was ruled out in the 49ers' Divisional Round win over Green Bay after sustaining a left shoulder injury. Samuel missed two games this season due to an injury on the same shoulder.

