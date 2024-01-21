NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- LB Terrel Bernard (ankle; questionable) is not expected to play in Sunday's Divisional Round matchup versus the Chiefs, but a pregame workout may give him a shot, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
- CB Taron Johnson has cleared concussion protocol and is trending toward playing, per Wolfe.
- CB Rasul Douglas (knee) is optimistic he will play, but that will be determined by a pregame workout, per Wolfe.
- WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) will have more tests on Sunday to determine his status for the NFC Championship Game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Samuel was ruled out in the 49ers' Divisional Round win over Green Bay after sustaining a left shoulder injury. Samuel missed two games this season due to an injury on the same shoulder.