NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 13

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Snoop Huntley has a minor hamstring tweak that shouldn't be a big concern, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Huntley went to the locker room late in the Ravens' win over the Eagles Saturday.
INJURIES
- LB Jacob Phillips (torn pec) placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- S Bubba Bolden (hamstring) waived with injury designation
SIGNINGS
- QB E.J. Perry
- WR Adam Humphries
INJURIES
- TE Teagan Quitoriano passes physical
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Xazavian Valladay waived
- CB Kendall Sheffield released
INJURIES
- WR Braxton Berrios will miss a few days with forehead stitches, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
- CB Cam Smith avoided a long-term shoulder injury, per McDaniel, who added the timeline is a "little gray," but he could miss two weeks.
SIGNINGS
- WR Keke Coutee
- DB Jamal Perry
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Duron Lowe waived
INJURIES
- DE Chase Young (stinger) did not practice fully on Sunday, but he should be fine, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters.
- DT Phidarian Mathis (calf) did not practice fully, per Rivera.
SIGNINGS
- TE Kaden Smith
ROSTER CUTS
- P Colby Wadman released