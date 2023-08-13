Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 13

Published: Aug 13, 2023 at 12:56 PM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
  • QB Snoop Huntley has a minor hamstring tweak that shouldn't be a big concern, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Huntley went to the locker room late in the Ravens' win over the Eagles Saturday.
Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans
Miami Dolphins
  • WR Braxton Berrios will miss a few days with forehead stitches, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
  • CB Cam Smith avoided a long-term shoulder injury, per McDaniel, who added the timeline is a "little gray," but he could miss two weeks.


Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Washington Commanders
  • DE Chase Young (stinger) did not practice fully on Sunday, but he should be fine, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters.
  • DT Phidarian Mathis (calf) did not practice fully, per Rivera.


