News roundup

Presented By

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 21

Published: Oct 21, 2023 at 01:23 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 4-2-0

INJURIES

  • CB Marlon Humphrey (illness) has been added to the injury report, and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 3-2-0

SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 5-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR Marvin Jones (not injury related/personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Ravens and will not travel with the team.
  • CB Jerry Jacobs (knee) has been added to the injury report with a questionable designation.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 5-1-0

INJURIES

  • RB Jeff Wilson Jr. activated off of injured reserve.
  • CB Nik Needham (Achilles) downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 3-2-0

INJURIES


ROSTER CUTS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 3-3-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 6 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals WR Tee Higgins (cracked rib) active vs. Seahawks 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who suffered a cracked rib and has been listed as questionable, is expected to play versus the Seahawks, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.