NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 21

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB Marlon Humphrey (illness) has been added to the injury report, and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions.
SIGNINGS
- RB Deon Jackson signed to active roster from practice squad
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- WR Marvin Jones (not injury related/personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Ravens and will not travel with the team.
- CB Jerry Jacobs (knee) has been added to the injury report with a questionable designation.
INJURIES
- RB Jeff Wilson Jr. activated off of injured reserve.
- CB Nik Needham (Achilles) downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) has been activated from injured reserve, and will play in Sunday's game versus the Rams.
- TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) placed on injured reserve.
ROSTER CUTS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS