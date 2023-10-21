Cardinals S Budda Baker to be activated off injured reserve, expected to play Sunday vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is being activated off of injured reserve and is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per a source.

The team later announced the news.

Baker suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 that landed him on injured reserve for the first time in his career, but after spending the minimum four weeks recovering, his practice window was opened this week, alongside quarterback Kyler Murray (ACL), who has not been activated yet.

Though Baker was officially listed as questionable on the Cardinals' Friday injury report after participating in a limited capacity for all three of this week's practices, it appears the team believes the safety is ready to return to game action as a leader in Arizona's secondary.

Baker, now in his seventh NFL season, is a five-time Pro Bowler with the Cardinals, also being named First-Team All-Pro on two occasions. In 2022, the safety had 11 combined tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and a forced fumble.