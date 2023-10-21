Around the NFL

Cardinals S Budda Baker to be activated off injured reserve, expected to play Sunday vs. Seahawks

Published: Oct 21, 2023 at 03:29 PM
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is being activated off of injured reserve and is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per a source.

The team later announced the news.

Baker suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 that landed him on injured reserve for the first time in his career, but after spending the minimum four weeks recovering, his practice window was opened this week, alongside quarterback Kyler Murray (ACL), who has not been activated yet.

Though Baker was officially listed as questionable on the Cardinals' Friday injury report after participating in a limited capacity for all three of this week's practices, it appears the team believes the safety is ready to return to game action as a leader in Arizona's secondary.

Baker, now in his seventh NFL season, is a five-time Pro Bowler with the Cardinals, also being named First-Team All-Pro on two occasions. In 2022, the safety had 11 combined tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and a forced fumble.

The Cardinals (1-5) and Seahawks (3-2) will kick off in Seattle at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

Related Content

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder fracture) ruled out against Vikings; RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) questionable

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out for Monday Night Football against the Vikings while running back Christian McCaffrey is officially questionable, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Saturday. 
news

Eagles elevating WR Julio Jones to active roster for Sunday night matchup with Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles are elevating wide receiver Julio Jones from the practice squad for their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers activate WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring), place TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring) has been activated off of injured reserve and will play in the team's Week 7 game versus the Los Angeles Rams, the Steelers announced Saturday. The Steelers also placed tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) on injured reserve.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out against Bears, Brian Hoyer to start for Las Vegas 

With Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (back) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Brian Hoyer will be starting under center for Las Vegas. 
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) ruled out; rookie Tyson Bagent to start vs. Raiders

Bears QB Justin Fields will be sidelined due to a right thumb injury and undrafted rookie ﻿Tyson Bagent﻿ will start for the Bears against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced Friday.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) questionable to play vs. Commanders

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Commanders due to a lingering neck injury.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) questionable to play vs. Colts

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) will be listed as questionable for the Browns' Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.
news

Dan Campbell: Lions need RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) to take bulk of work vs. Ravens

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs is "gonna be a go" after missing the past two weeks due to a hamstring injury.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens OC Todd Monken recognizes red-zone struggles: 'We just have to do a better job'

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken recognized Baltimore's struggle to score touchdowns in the red zone ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Detroit Lions.