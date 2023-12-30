NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB Eric Stokes (hamstring) was added to the injury report and is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.
INJURIES
- LB Cameron McGrone (illness) downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- OL Cam Robinson (knee) activated from injured reserve
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- WR Mecole Hardman (thumb) activated from injured reserve. Hardman also was upgraded to no injury designation for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
ROSTER CUTS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- WR Kayshon Boutte (personal) downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Bills.
- S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) downgraded to out
INJURIES
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.
- LB Zach Cunningham (knee) downgraded to doubtful
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Myles Jack
- S Eric Rowe