Colts TE Andrew Ogletree arrested on charges of domestic battery

Indianapolis Colts tight end Andrew Ogletree was arrested on Friday in Hendricks County, Indiana on charges of felony domestic violence.

He was charged with one count of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and one count of domestic battery committed in the physical presence of a child younger than 16 years old, per arrest records obtained online from the Hendricks County Jail.

Ogletree is being held without bond as of Friday night.

"We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree. The team takes these matters seriously," the Colts said in a statement. "We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

A former sixth round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, Ogletree missed all of his rookie year with a torn ACL and has appeared in 12 games this season, collecting nine catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns.