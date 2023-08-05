Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 5

Published: Aug 05, 2023 at 11:03 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

INJURIES

  • DL Calais Campbell is "trending in the right direction" to come off non-football injury list soon, head coach Arthur Smith said Saturday.
  • CB Jeff Okudah (ankle) received "very positive" news coming off his MRI and the team expects he should return in the early part of the regular season, per Smith.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

  • TE Chase Allen was waived with an injury designation, the team announced Saturday.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS


Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

  • OG Yasir Durant was waived with an injury designation, the team announced Saturday.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

WORKOUTS

  • DT Marvin Wilson worked out for Miami on Saturday morning, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

SIGNINGS

Related Content

news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2023 class takes its place in Canton

Nine new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were enshrined to conclude the most esteemed week on the NFL calendar, as fans, media and the greatest of the greats come out to honor the newest class of football's immortals.
news

Yannick Ngakoue happy to join Bears after searching for contender: 'It was meant for me to be here'

Yannick Ngakoue was destined to join the Chicago Bears -- at least, that's how he sees it. After signing with the Bears this week, Ngakoue pointed to one of his tattoos as proof.
news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner graduates from University of Cincinnati, honored with his own day

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner got the opportunity to receive his diploma from the University of Cincinnati on Friday.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on QB Joe Burrow (calf): 'I don't want him there' in Week 1 if he's not 100%

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase made it clear Friday he does not want Joe Burrow back in Week 1 if his quarterback isn't 100 percent in regard to his calf injury.  
news

Patriots OLB Matthew Judon getting adjusted contract, increasing guaranteed money to $14M in 2023

Matthew Judon has reached an agreement with the Patriots to adjust his current contract and up his fully guaranteed money from $2 million to $14 million for the 2023 season, effectively ending the outside linebacker's hold-in, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Friday, per a source.
news

Bengals LB Logan Wilson agrees to terms on four-year extension worth up to $37.25M

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson has agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth up to $37.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The deal averages $11.2 million over the first two new years of the contract, and will keep the rising star in orange and black through the the 2027 season.
news

Colts signing running back Kenyan Drake amid Jonathan Taylor uncertainty

Amid the uncertainty with Jonathan Taylor, the Colts have added another name to their backfield. Running back Kenyan Drake is signing with Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per Drake's agent.
news

Cowboys signing S Malik Hooker to three-year extension worth $24 million

Safety Malik Hooker is signing a three-year extension with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The extension is worth $24 million, with $16.5 million in guaranteed money and an $8 million signing bonus which Hooker will collect this month, per Rapoport.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara suspended three games for role in February 2022 incident in Las Vegas

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was suspended for the first three games of the 2023 regular season by the NFL on Friday for violating the league's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill quips about CB Eli Apple signing: 'Now I get to embarrass him every day'

Eli Apple and Tyreek Hill had some long-standing beef, but now that they're Dolphins teammates, Hill said it's all water under the bridge. But the Pro Bowl wideout couldn't resist getting in a zinger. 
news

Alvin Kamara says he 'embarrassed' Saints, NFL in Las Vegas incident

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara publicly addressed his February 2022 incident in Las Vegas for the first time on Friday, telling reporters that he regretted his actions that day and that his meeting this week with Commissioner Roger Goodell went well.
