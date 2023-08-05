NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- DL Calais Campbell is "trending in the right direction" to come off non-football injury list soon, head coach Arthur Smith said Saturday.
- CB Jeff Okudah (ankle) received "very positive" news coming off his MRI and the team expects he should return in the early part of the regular season, per Smith.
- TE Chase Allen was waived with an injury designation, the team announced Saturday.
- OG Yasir Durant was waived with an injury designation, the team announced Saturday.
- WR Avery Davis
- CB Tae Hayes
- LB Zach Morton
- RB Kenyan Drake
- WR Ethan Fernea was placed on injured reserve.
- DT Marvin Wilson worked out for Miami on Saturday morning, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
