Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 12

Published: Aug 12, 2023 at 01:26 PM Updated: Aug 11, 2023 at 03:15 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

INJURIES

  • RB Miles Sanders is not playing in Saturday's preseason game due to a "very mild" groin injury that will not jeopardize his Week 1 status, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.

Related Links

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

INJURIES

  • WR Elijah Moore, who suffered a ribs injury in Friday's preseason game against the Commanders, is considered day to day, head coach Kevin Stefanski said.
  • LB Jacob Phillips suffered a torn pectoral that will require surgery and end his season, Stefanski said. Phillips' 2022 season ended due to a pectoral injury that saw him placed on injured reserve.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

ROSTER CUTS

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

INJURIES

  • TE Tyler Davis suffered a torn ACL in Friday's preseason game, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS


Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS


Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

INJURIES

  • DL Shakel Brown suffered an ankle injury and was ruled out of Saturday's game

Related Content

news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur anticipates QB Jordan Love playing more in preseason

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur says he anticipates quarterback Jordan Love playing more in the team's next two preseason games.
news

Commanders QB Sam Howell has encouraging showing in Jacoby Brissett's return to Cleveland

With the quarterback competition brewing in Washington, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said he was "very encouraged" by Sam Howell's preseason performance against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield provides solid performance against Steelers as Kyle Trask feels pressure

Round 1 of the Buccaneers' quarterback competition ended how training camp began -- with Baker Mayfield in the pole position over Kyle Trask. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Friday night preseason games.
news

Commanders-Browns preseason game delayed due to inclement weather

The Washington Commanders-Cleveland Browns preseason opener's kickoff on Friday night was delayed due to inclement weather.
news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills calls kickoff rule 'stopgap' measure, talks future of playing surfaces, Guardian Caps

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills made an appearance Friday on "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss a number of topics ahead of the 2023 season, from the adoption of a new kickoff rule to the use of Guardian caps during training camp practices.
news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin 'scheduled to play' in Saturday's preseason game against Colts

Bills safety Damar Hamlin will see his first true game action on Saturday since suffering a cardiac arrest in Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.
news

Saints sign ex-Cowboys, Giants LB Jaylon Smith

The New Orleans Saints announced the signing of veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday.
news

Patriots' Malik Cunningham flashes potential at quarterback in preseason debut

The Patriots' Malik Cunningham made his preseason debut as a receiver but ended it with an impressive display at quarterback against the Texans.
news

Raiders signing veteran RB Damien Williams as Josh Jacobs remains absent

The Raiders still haven't found a solution for their Josh Jacobs problem. On Friday, they made a move to add some insurance at the position. Las Vegas is signing veteran running back Damien Williams.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.