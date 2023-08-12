NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB Miles Sanders is not playing in Saturday's preseason game due to a "very mild" groin injury that will not jeopardize his Week 1 status, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
INJURIES
- WR Elijah Moore, who suffered a ribs injury in Friday's preseason game against the Commanders, is considered day to day, head coach Kevin Stefanski said.
- LB Jacob Phillips suffered a torn pectoral that will require surgery and end his season, Stefanski said. Phillips' 2022 season ended due to a pectoral injury that saw him placed on injured reserve.
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Tae Hayes waived
INJURIES
- TE Tyler Davis suffered a torn ACL in Friday's preseason game, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- CB Nate Brooks signed a one-year deal
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Daelin Hayes waived/injured
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- NT Robert Cooper waived
INJURIES
- DL Shakel Brown suffered an ankle injury and was ruled out of Saturday's game