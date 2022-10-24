NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- RB Marlon Mack (from 49ers' practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport
INJURIES
- RB Mike Boone out indefinitely with ankle injury, per Rapoport.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Jamie Collins, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero
INJURIES
- QB Mac Jones, questionable with an ankle injury, is expected to play Monday night against Chicago, per Pelissero.
INJURIES
- RB Breece Hall is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The rookie is undergoing an MRI on Monday. Coach Robert Saleh said Sunday that Hall suffered a potential ACL injury.