Around the NFL

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) day to day, FB Kyle Juszczyk undergoes finger surgery

Published: Oct 24, 2022 at 07:27 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The San Francisco 49ers will be without one of their team leaders in Week 8 and there is cause for concern regarding the availability one of their biggest playmakers.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury and is considered day to day, while fullback Kyle Juszczyk had surgery on a broken finger and is expected to miss Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday.

Samuel, who had five catches for 42 yards and one rush attempt on Sunday in 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, is one of the Niners' most dynamic offensive threats.

Juszczyk is a six-time Pro Bowler who's in his sixth season with the Niners. According to Shanahan, he broke his finger on a stiff arm Sunday.

San Francisco defeated Los Angeles earlier this season, 24-9, in Week 4. But this time around, the 49ers will feature a new running back for their NFC West rivals to content with after the addition of Christian McCaffrey . The team traded for the former Pro Bowl running back on Thursday in exchange for multiple draft picks.

The 49ers (3-4) will look to fight off the Rams (3-3) Sunday with Los Angeles coming off of its bye. San Francisco will be without Juszczyk, but is no doubt hoping Samuel's hamstring won't hold him back.

