Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 21

Published: Nov 21, 2022 at 11:53 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-6-0

OTHER NEWS

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 5-6-0

INJURIES

  • TE Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered a torn MCL on Sunday that would require surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports following his MRI Monday, per a source. He will have a second opinion before deciding what's next, per Rapoport.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 4-6-0

INJURIES

  • WR Jameson Williams (ACL) will practice Monday, opening his 21-day window to be activated from the non-football injury list.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 7-3-0

INJURIES

  • CB Keion Crossen sustained a shoulder injury that would make a two-week recovery “up in the air" coming off the team's bye, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday. 
  • CB Byron Jones (leg) won't be activated off the PUP list just yet, per McDaniel.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2022 · 6-4-0

SIGNINGS

  • K Tristan Vizcaino was re-signed to the practice squad, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2022 · 4-7-0

INJURIES

  • DE Payton Turner had X-rays on his ankle that were negative, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The hope is his injury is just an ankle sprain, and he will have an MRI today, per Rapoport.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 7-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Lions and will miss the rest of the season, coach Brian Daboll told reporters Monday. 
  • CB Adoree' Jackson is out 4-6 weeks with an MCL sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 6-4-0

INJURIES

  • CB Michael Carter II should be fine after exiting Sunday's loss versus the Patriots with a chest injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 9-1-0

TRY OUTS

  • OL Julian Good-Jones was hosted for a free-agent workout Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports. CFL players can work out for NFL teams now but cannot sign until January, per Pelissero.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 5-5-0

INJURIES

Related Content

news

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts believed to have suffered torn MCL vs. Bears

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered a torn MCL in Sunday's win over the Bears following an MRI on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

news

Giants rookie WR Wan'Dale Robinson suffered torn ACL vs. Lions

Giants rookie Wan'Dale Robinson tore his ACL in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, marking another big loss for a depleted receiving corps in New York.

news

Lions upset Giants, extend NFC-best three-game winning streak: 'Starting to figure out a way to win'

The longest current winning streak in the NFC doesn't belong to the Eagles, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Seahawks or Vikings. No, that distinction is currently owned by the Detroit Lions.

news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has Super Bowl in sights after blowout win over Vikings

Last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lamented being "frustrated" after the loss in Green Bay. On Sunday, he was back to thinking about contending for a Super Bowl.

news

Bills coach Sean McDermott credits Buffalo community for win: 'That was for you'

After the Bills game, head coach Sean McDermott credited the Buffalo community for the team's win against the Browns in Detroit.

news

Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson on offensive woes vs. Patriots: 'This (expletive) is sorry'

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson shared his frustrations with the media after Sunday's Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots.

news

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy set to start vs. 49ers as Kyler Murray continues to deal with hamstring injury

Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy is set to start Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. QB Kyler Murray is still dealing with a hamstring injury.

news

2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader: Game times, matchups, how to watch, etc.

The 2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader includes three terrific matchups: Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys and Patriots-Vikings.

news

Travis Kelce records 33rd 100-yard game, setting new record for TEs

Travis Kelce surpassed the 100-yard mark for the 33rd time in his career on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, breaking a tie with Rob Gronkowski for the most such games by a tight end in NFL history.

news

Tony Pollard paces Cowboys' backfield duo in win with 189 yards: 'We've got to keep that going all year'

Cowboys running back continued to make a statement as the most explosive back in Dallas' backfield, totaling 189 yards and two scores in a 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni after win over Colts: 'I'm emotional because I love Frank Reich'

Nick Sirianni explained the raw emotion he displayed following the Eagles' 17-16 victory over the Colts in Indianapolis.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE