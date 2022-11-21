NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
OTHER NEWS
- QB Colt McCoy is set to start versus the 49ers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. QB Kyler Murray is still dealing with a hamstring injury.
INJURIES
- TE Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered a torn MCL on Sunday that would require surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports following his MRI Monday, per a source. He will have a second opinion before deciding what's next, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- WR Jameson Williams (ACL) will practice Monday, opening his 21-day window to be activated from the non-football injury list.
INJURIES
- CB Keion Crossen sustained a shoulder injury that would make a two-week recovery “up in the air" coming off the team's bye, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday.
- CB Byron Jones (leg) won't be activated off the PUP list just yet, per McDaniel.
SIGNINGS
- K Tristan Vizcaino was re-signed to the practice squad, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
INJURIES
- DE Payton Turner had X-rays on his ankle that were negative, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The hope is his injury is just an ankle sprain, and he will have an MRI today, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Lions and will miss the rest of the season, coach Brian Daboll told reporters Monday.
- CB Adoree' Jackson is out 4-6 weeks with an MCL sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- CB Michael Carter II should be fine after exiting Sunday's loss versus the Patriots with a chest injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
TRY OUTS
- OL Julian Good-Jones was hosted for a free-agent workout Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports. CFL players can work out for NFL teams now but cannot sign until January, per Pelissero.
INJURIES
- RB Giovani Bernard has been designated to return from injured reserve.