Cardinals QB Colt McCoy set to start vs. 49ers as Kyler Murray continues to deal with hamstring injury

Published: Nov 21, 2022 at 07:05 AM
Kevin Patra

Colt McCoy is in line to make his second consecutive start for the Arizona Cardinals as the NFL prepares to kick off from Mexico City tonight.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that McCoy appears set to start against the San Francisco 49ers, per sources informed of the situation, as Kyler Murray continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

Murray would miss his second straight game after getting limited reps in practice.

McCoy was also limited in practice early in the week with a knee injury but is good to go and wasn't designated on the final injury report.

The 36-year-old QB led a steady offense in last week's 27-17 win over the Matthew Stafford-less Los Angeles Rams, completing 26 of 27 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown. On Monday night, however, he faces a much stiffer test against one of the top defenses in the NFL and an offense that will have its weapons at the ready in Mexico City.

