NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- CB Tre Flowers signed a one-year deal, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- OG Chandler Zavala, a 2023 fourth-round pick, signed his rookie contract.
SIGNINGS
- TE Stephen Carlson
- OL Josh Lugg
- DL D’Anthony Jones
- DB Bralen Trahan
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Damien Caffrey
- OL Nick Amoah
- DB Justin Broiles
SIGNINGS
- WR Tyler Adams
- WR Cody Case
- OT Matthew Vanderslice
- DT Jamal Woods
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Titus Swen
- WR Cody Chrest
- WR Braxton Westfield
- CB Tyler Richardson
INJURIES
- RB Isiah Pacheco underwent offseason surgeries to repair a broken bone in his hand and a torn labrum he played much of the season with, coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday. Reid said Pacheco is doing well but as of yet there's no timeline for his availability.
- OLB Felix Anudike-Uzomah recently underwent surgery to repair a thumb injury, which is why the first-round pick didn't participate much in rookie camp, coach Reid told reporters Monday.
SIGNINGS
- DT Jaquelin Roy (fifth round) agreed to terms on his rookie contract worth $4.17 million, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
SIGNINGS