NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 8

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

  • CB Tre Flowers signed a one-year deal, the team announced.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

SIGNINGS

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS

  • WR Tyler Adams
  • WR Cody Case
  • OT Matthew Vanderslice
  • DT Jamal Woods


ROSTER CUTS

  • RB Titus Swen
  • WR Cody Chrest
  • WR Braxton Westfield
  • CB Tyler Richardson
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

INJURIES

  • RB Isiah Pacheco underwent offseason surgeries to repair a broken bone in his hand and a torn labrum he played much of the season with, coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday. Reid said Pacheco is doing well but as of yet there's no timeline for his availability.
  • OLB Felix Anudike-Uzomah recently underwent surgery to repair a thumb injury, which is why the first-round pick didn't participate much in rookie camp, coach Reid told reporters Monday.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS

  • DT Jaquelin Roy (fifth round) agreed to terms on his rookie contract worth $4.17 million, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

SIGNINGS

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says Donovan Smith will begin OTAs at LT, Jawaan Taylor at RT

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that veteran Donovan Smith will begin OTAs as the starting left tackle while free-agent signee Jawaan Taylor will play the right side.

news

Texans owner Cal McNair pleased with improved roster entering 2023: 'I see a lot of progress'

Texans owner Cal McNair gave his early view of Houston's roster following the 2023 NFL Draft at the club's charity golf tournament on Monday.

news

Ravens first-round WR Zay Flowers believes he can 'do it all' in Baltimore's offense

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers says he can "do it all" in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense.

news

Chiefs GM sees Kadarius Toney as No. 1 WR: 'I don't know if there is a limit on his game'

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach says the "sky is the limit" for wide receiver Kadarius Toney heading into the 2023 season.

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh responds to Mekhi Becton's tweet: 'Go earn the left tackle' spot

After New York Jets offensive lineman Mekhi Becton tweeted that he is a left tackle, head coach Robert Saleh told him to go earn the position.

news

Nick Foles addresses future after release from Colts: 'Almost every year of my career I've almost retired'

Quarterback Nick Foles admitted he's "almost retired" every year of his career. He'll have to weigh that decision again after his Friday release from the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Rams WR Van Jefferson feels he's 'getting back to myself' after injury-shortened 2022 season

Injuries at key positions resulted in a disappointing 2022 season for the Rams just one year after taking home a Lombardi trophy. But players are getting healthy and looking ahead to 2023, including WR Van Jefferson, who said this week that he's excited to be getting back to normal workouts after being hindered over the last year.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy: QB Justin Fields already 'light-years ahead' of this time last year

While Bears QB Justin Fields flashed potential in 2022, he still has work to do to reach his potential. But as Chicago prepares to open offseason workouts with a revamped offense, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Fields is already "light-years ahead" of where he was this time last year.

news

HC Matt LaFleur says Jordan Love has made 'huge strides,' credits Packers QB coach Tom Clements

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur attributes quarterback Jordan Love's growth to Green Bay's quarterbacks coach Tom Clements. "I think Jordan's made some huge strides. I really do and I think a lot of it is a credit to Tom," LaFleur told reporters Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, May 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens' John Harbaugh doesn't rule out return of CB Marcus Peters: 'Don't close the door on good players'

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out adding more pieces, such as Marcus Peters, to the secondary despite recently signing Rock Ya-Sin.

