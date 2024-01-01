News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 1

Published: Jan 01, 2024 at 11:41 AM Updated: Jan 01, 2024 at 01:36 PM
Around the NFL Staff

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 7-9-0

INJURIES

  • QB Taylor Heinicke, who is dealing with a left ankle injury, will do everything he can to play in Week 18, per head coach Arthur Smith. The team will know more on Heinicke's status by Friday, Smith added. Atlanta will get QB Desmond Ridder ready if Heinicke can't play.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 8-8-0

INJURIES

  • WR Jayden Reed will have further tests on his ribs today after negative X-Rays, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport adds that it's safe to say Reed's status for Week 18 is in doubt.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 9-7-0

INJURIES

  • QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) is "progressing" and see his limitations on Wednesday, per head coach Doug Pederson.
  • WR Christian Kirk, who suffered a core muscle injury in Week 13, has "potential" to see his 21-day practice window activated, per Pederson.
  • WR Jamal Agnew suffered a lower leg fracture and is out for the remainder of the season, per Pederson.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 9-7-0

ROSTER CUTS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 11-5-0

INJURIES

  • OLB Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL and is out for the remainder of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 5-11-0

INJURIES

  • OT Tyre Phillips suffered a torn quad tendon and will have season-ending surgery, per head coach Brian Daboll.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 11-5-0

INJURIES

  • WR DeVonta Smith, who was spotted leaving yesterday’s loss in a walking boot, is believed to be dealing with a mild ankle sprain and it is not considered a major injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Smith will have more tests today, Rapoport added.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 9-7-0

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Mason Rudolph will start in Sunday's Week 18 game against the Steelers, per head coach Mike Tomlin. QB Kenny Pickett, who was dealing with an ankle injury, is handling the situation as team player, Tomlin added.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 8-8-0

INJURIES

  • QB Baker Mayfield, who is dealing with a ribs injury after Sunday's game, is expected to be "fine" for Week 18's matchup against the Panthers, per head coach Todd Bowles.

