NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 5

COACHING HIRES
- Jerry Rosburg is expected to be hired in a role focused on game management, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
- The Browns announced the hiring of Ken Dorsey as their offensive coordinator Monday morning.
- Tommy Rees was announced as the team's tight ends/pass game specialist.
- Jacques Cesaire was announced as the team's defensive line coach.
- Duce Staley was announced as the team's running backs coach.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Cowboys will meet will former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera about their defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
- The Eagles announced the hiring of Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator on Monday morning.
- The Commanders announced the hiring of Kliff Kingsbury as the team’s offensive coordinator Monday morning.