News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 5

Published: Feb 05, 2024 at 01:35 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

COACHING HIRES

  • Jerry Rosburg is expected to be hired in a role focused on game management, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
COACHING HIRES

  • The Browns announced the hiring of Ken Dorsey as their offensive coordinator Monday morning.
  • Tommy Rees was announced as the team's tight ends/pass game specialist.
  • Jacques Cesaire was announced as the team's defensive line coach.
  • Duce Staley was announced as the team's running backs coach.
COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Cowboys will meet will former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera about their defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
COACHING HIRES

  • The Eagles announced the hiring of Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator on Monday morning.
COACHING HIRES

  • The Commanders announced the hiring of Kliff Kingsbury as the team’s offensive coordinator Monday morning.

