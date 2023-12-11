NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB Aaron Jones (knee; questionable) is not expected to play tonight against the Giants, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- OT Jared Veldheer is coming out of retirement and signing with the Colts' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Veldheer, 36, has 114 starts in his career and last played in the 2020 season.
INJURIES
- QB Justin Herbert (finger) is set to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the fractured index finger on his throwing hand, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.