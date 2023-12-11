News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 11

Published: Dec 11, 2023 at 09:54 AM Updated: Dec 11, 2023 at 11:39 AM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 6-6-0

INJURIES

  • RB Aaron Jones (knee; questionable) is not expected to play tonight against the Giants, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. 
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 7-6-0

SIGNINGS

  • OT Jared Veldheer is coming out of retirement and signing with the Colts' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Veldheer, 36, has 114 starts in his career and last played in the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 5-8-0

INJURIES

  • QB Justin Herbert (finger) is set to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the fractured index finger on his throwing hand, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. 

