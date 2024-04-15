 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 15

Published: Apr 15, 2024 at 10:44 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

VISITS

  • Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner is visiting the Cardinals on Monday and Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • Texas Tech DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is being hosted by the Cardinals for a pre-draft visit on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

VISITS

  • UCLA edge Laiatu Latu is being hosted by the Bills for a pre-draft visit on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

VISITS

  • Texas Tech DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is being hosted by the Bears for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

INJURIES

  • QB Joe Burrow's recovery from wrist surgery has been positive and he remains on track to hit his benchmarks in order to participate later in the offseason workouts, HC Zac Taylor told reporters on Monday.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

OTHER NEWS

  • WR CeeDee Lamb, who is currently eligible for a contract extension, was not present for the start of the Cowboys' voluntary offseason workouts on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reproted.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

VISITS

  • Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner is visiting the Cardinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

VISITS

  • Oregon CB Khyree Jackson is being hosted by the Vikings for a pre-draft visit on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
New York Giants
New York Giants

INJURIES

New York Jets
New York Jets

VISITS

  • Georgia TE Brock Bowers is being hosted by the Jets for a pre-draft visit on Monday, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS


VISITS

  • UCLA edge Laiatu Latu is being hosted by the Eagles for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday, Rapoport reported.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

ROSTER CUTS

