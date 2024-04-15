NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
VISITS
- Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner is visiting the Cardinals on Monday and Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Texas Tech DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is being hosted by the Cardinals for a pre-draft visit on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
VISITS
- UCLA edge Laiatu Latu is being hosted by the Bills for a pre-draft visit on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- Texas Tech DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is being hosted by the Bears for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
INJURIES
- QB Joe Burrow's recovery from wrist surgery has been positive and he remains on track to hit his benchmarks in order to participate later in the offseason workouts, HC Zac Taylor told reporters on Monday.
OTHER NEWS
- WR CeeDee Lamb, who is currently eligible for a contract extension, was not present for the start of the Cowboys' voluntary offseason workouts on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reproted.
SIGNINGS
- DT DeForest Buckner has signed a two-year, $46 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The team has since announced the news.
VISITS
- Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner is visiting the Cardinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- Oregon CB Khyree Jackson is being hosted by the Vikings for a pre-draft visit on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- QB Daniel Jones (knee) is “making progress" in his recovery from ACL surgery, HC Brian Daboll told reporters Monday, via team reporter Dan Salomone.
VISITS
- Georgia TE Brock Bowers is being hosted by the Jets for a pre-draft visit on Monday, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported.
SIGNINGS
- WR DeVonta Smith agreed to a three-year, $75 million contract extension with $51 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- UCLA edge Laiatu Latu is being hosted by the Eagles for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday, Rapoport reported.
ROSTER CUTS