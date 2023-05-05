NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, May 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- East Carolina RB Keaton Mitchell is one of 18 undrafted free agent signings announced Friday.
- DL Colby Wooden, fourth-round pick
- QB Sean Clifford, fifth-round pick
- WR Dontayvion Wicks, fifth-round pick
- DL Karl Brooks, sixth-round pick
- K Anders Carlson, sixth-round pick
- CB Carrington Valentine, seventh-round pick
- RB Lew Nichols, seventh-round pick
- S Anthony Johnson Jr., seventh-round pick
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Nick Foles was released after one season.
- RB Evan Hull, a 2023 fifth-round pick, signed his rookie contract.
- RB Titus Swen was one of 15 undrafted free agent signings announced Friday.
- TE Will Mallory (2023 fifth-round pick) signed his rookie contract.
- OT Jake Witt (2023 seventh-round pick) signed his rookie contract.
- DE Titus Leo (2023 sixth-round pick) signed his rookie contract.
- CB Jaylon Jones (2023 seventh-round pick) signed his rookie contract.
- CB Darius Rush (2023 fifth-round pick) signed his rookie contract.
- S Daniel Scott (2023 fifth-round pick) signed his rookie contract.
- RB Eric Gray (2023 fifth-round pick) signed his rookie contract.
- West Virginia WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton is one of nine undrafted free agent signings announced Friday.
- CB Tre Hawkins III (2023 sixth-round pick) signed his rookie contract.
- DB Gervarrius Owens (2023 seventh-round pick) signed his rookie contract.
- RB Israel Abanikanda (2023 fifth-round pick) signed his rookie contract.
- Stephen F. Austin WR Xavier Gipson is one of 13 undrafted free agent signings announced Friday.
OTHER NEWS
- RB D'Andre Swift will be the first Eagles player to wear jersey No. 0, the team announced Friday.
ROSTER CUTS
- C Chase Roullier is being released by the Commanders with a post-June 1 designation, the team announced Friday.