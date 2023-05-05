NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, May 5

Around the NFL

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

SIGNINGS

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

ROSTER CUTS


SIGNINGS

  • RB Evan Hull, a 2023 fifth-round pick, signed his rookie contract.
  • RB Titus Swen was one of 15 undrafted free agent signings announced Friday.
  • TE Will Mallory (2023 fifth-round pick) signed his rookie contract.
  • OT Jake Witt (2023 seventh-round pick) signed his rookie contract.
  • DE Titus Leo (2023 sixth-round pick) signed his rookie contract.
  • CB Jaylon Jones (2023 seventh-round pick) signed his rookie contract.
  • CB Darius Rush (2023 fifth-round pick) signed his rookie contract.
  • S Daniel Scott (2023 fifth-round pick) signed his rookie contract.
New York Giants
New York Giants

SIGNINGS

New York Jets
New York Jets

SIGNINGS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS


OTHER NEWS

  • RB D'Andre Swift will be the first Eagles player to wear jersey No. 0, the team announced Friday.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

ROSTER CUTS

  • C Chase Roullier is being released by the Commanders with a post-June 1 designation, the team announced Friday.

