NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 9

Published: Jun 09, 2023 at 04:45 PM Updated: Jun 08, 2023 at 05:00 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Dallas Cowboys
ROSTER CUTS

  • DE/LB Takk McKinley has been released by the Cowboys, per the NFL transaction wire. McKinley, a former first-round pick, had been signed to a one-year deal by Dallas in March after joining the practice squad last season.
Minnesota Vikings
ROSTER CUTS

New England Patriots
VISITS

  • WR DeAndre Hopkins will have a free-agent visit New England next week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.


SIGNINGS

  • LB Marte Mapu, a third-round pick from Sacramento State, is signing his rookie contract Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Mapu's agents.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson says he's 'very appreciative' of Aaron Rodgers: 'I am learning a lot of football'

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to reporters on Friday for the first time since New York traded for Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

news

Vikings officially release four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings officially released running back Dalvin Cook on Friday after failing to find a trade partner over the offseason.

news

Patriots owner Robert Kraft confident New England can compete in 'most difficult division in the NFL'

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is optimistic his club can compete in the rugged AFC East after three consecutive years finishing out of first place.

news

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins to visit Patriots next week

The DeAndre Hopkins tour has added a new destination to the circuit. Hopkins is set to visit the New England Patriots next week, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is ready to start 2023 season after Super Bowl appearance: 'Last year is over'

After making a Super Bowl appearance last season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says it's time to move on heading into the 2023 season.

news

Seahawks' Pete Carroll on if safety Jamal Adams will be ready for 2023 season: 'We'll see'

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says the team doesn't know if safety Jamal Adams will be ready to start the 2023 season.

news

Broncos OT Garett Bolles backs Russell Wilson, says QB's critics to 'eat crow' in 2023

Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles gave a full-throated defensive of his quarterback on Thursday, stating that Russell Wilson's detractors will "eat crow" this upcoming season.

news

Broncos signing DE Frank Clark to one-year deal

Frank Clark is signing a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher spent the last four seasons with the AFC West-rival Kansas City Chiefs before his release in March.

news

Titans S Kevin Byard on attending minicamp after rejecting pay cut: Important to come and 'be a leader'

Titans safety Kevin Byard attended Tennessee's mandatory minicamp this week despite rejecting a pay cut earlier this offseason, citing the need to show up and be a leader.

news

Panthers' Frank Reich promotes Bryce Young to first team at OTAs, won't name him Week 1 starter yet

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young joined the starting lineup for the first time in Carolina's organized team activities. Coach Frank Reich told reporters this is all part of his plan to have Young ready to go for training camp, the regular season and beyond.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

