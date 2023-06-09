NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
ROSTER CUTS
- DE/LB Takk McKinley has been released by the Cowboys, per the NFL transaction wire. McKinley, a former first-round pick, had been signed to a one-year deal by Dallas in March after joining the practice squad last season.
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Dalvin Cook was officially released, the team announced.
VISITS
- WR DeAndre Hopkins will have a free-agent visit New England next week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- LB Marte Mapu, a third-round pick from Sacramento State, is signing his rookie contract Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Mapu's agents.