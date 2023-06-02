Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 2

Published: Jun 02, 2023 at 02:11 PM
INJURIES

  • WR Michael Pittman Jr. is not practicing Friday due to a minor hip injury, head coach Shane Steichen announced.
  • WR Josh Downs (knee) is also not practicing, per Steichen.
  • TE Will Mallory (foot) has no timeline for a return, per Steichen.
  • CB Darius Rush is dealing with a hamstring injury, per Steichen. 
SIGNINGS

  • RB De'Von Achane, a 2023 third-round pick, signed his rookie deal.
  • TE Elijah Higgins, a 2023 sixth-round pick, signed his rookie deal.
  • OT Ryan Hayes, a 2023 seventh-round pick, signed his rookie deal.
SIGNINGS

  • WR Garett Maag

news

Free-agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue ready to find 'stable home' with contender in 2023

In a career that's already seen him traded thrice, Yannick Ngakoue is hoping to land with a contender that can provide him some stability.

news

Bills OLB Von Miller (ACL) feels he'll be ready to play in 2023 season opener vs. Jets

Bills pass rusher Von Miller is hoping for a Week 1 return in 2023 following an ACL tear that cut his season short last December.

news

Steelers rookie CBs Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr. have Patrick Peterson feeling young again

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson is the veteran presence in a young secondary, but the veteran says rookies Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. are keeping him youthful entering Year 13.

news

Patrick Queen sees Ravens declining fifth-year option as 'blessing in disguise'

Despite Ravens GM Eric DeCosta insisting the team still wants Patrick Queen around long-term, signs indicate it could be the LB's final year in Charm City. Queen said on Thursday he's not fretting about the future.

news

Amid trade rumors, Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson wants to remain in Miami

Despite trade rumors swirling this offseason, Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson says he wants to stay in Miami.

news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons wants to have Aaron Donald-like impact, no longer concerned with sack numbers

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons says he wants to have an Aaron Donald-like impact heading into the 2023 season.

news

Sean Payton has 'vision' of TE Greg Dulcich potentially being Broncos' 'joker,' akin to Taysom Hill

Despite providing promising bursts in his rookie campaign, Greg Dulcich's first season was ultimately derailed by injuries and offensive struggles for the Denver Broncos. None of the Dulcich optimism has dimmed in the infant days of the Sean Payton era, though.

news

Bears' Khalil Herbert on competition at running back: 'Obviously, I want to be the starter'

Bears running back Khalil Herbert is hoping to assert himself as Chicago's starter after the team added three more RBs in the wake of David Montgomery's exit.

news

Titans WR Treylon Burks arrives to OTAs after 'crazy' flight, impresses QB Ryan Tannehill with improvement

Due to the domino effect of a delayed flight, Titans WR Treylon Burks was forced to make alternate arrangements in the form of flying into Tennessee via a small Cessna. It was an example of Burks' dedication, but an uneasy journey nonetheless for the 2022 first-round pick who has arrived at OTAs ahead of a season in which he aims to arrive as a viable No. 1 WR for Tennessee.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard 'a little bit ahead of schedule' in recovery: 'Honestly, I feel faster'

Tony Pollard sounds as ready as ever to take the Dallas Cowboys' RB1 role and run away with it. Speaking to reporters for the first time since suffering a broken leg in January, Pollard said that he's in a good place, health-wise.

news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon explains DeAndre Hopkins release as 'best thing for the team'

The Arizona Cardinals did not trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins leading up to and during the 2023 NFL Draft. Then they flat out released him a few weeks later. New head coach Jonathan Gannon attempted to explain the franchise's thinking on the decision.

