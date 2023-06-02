NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. is not practicing Friday due to a minor hip injury, head coach Shane Steichen announced.
- WR Josh Downs (knee) is also not practicing, per Steichen.
- TE Will Mallory (foot) has no timeline for a return, per Steichen.
- CB Darius Rush is dealing with a hamstring injury, per Steichen.
SIGNINGS
- RB De'Von Achane, a 2023 third-round pick, signed his rookie deal.
- TE Elijah Higgins, a 2023 sixth-round pick, signed his rookie deal.
- OT Ryan Hayes, a 2023 seventh-round pick, signed his rookie deal.
SIGNINGS
- WR Garett Maag