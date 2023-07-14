NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
RETIREMENTS
- DL Malik Jackson, a former 2012 fifth-round pick who won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos, announced his retirement from football on Good Morning Football. With stops in Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Cleveland, Jackson collected 35.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 29 passes defensed during his 10 seasons in the NFL.
SIGNINGS
- TE Nikola Kalinic signed with the Rams, per the transaction wire.
- DL Kobie Turner, a 2023 third-round pick, signed his rookie contract.
- LB Byron Young, a 2023 third-round pick, signed his rookie contract.