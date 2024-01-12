News roundup

Presented By

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 12

Published: Jan 12, 2024 at 10:59 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Related Links

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 11-6-0

INJURIES

  • WR Gabe Davis (knee) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, head coach Sean McDermott announced on WGR 550.
  • LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) will be limited on Friday, per McDermott
  • CB Rasul Douglas (knee) will be a DNP on Friday, per McDermott
  • Taylor Rapp (calf) will also be ruled out, per McDermott
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 8-9-0

FRONT OFFICE INTERVIEWS

  • The Raiders will interview Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds and Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • The Raiders will interview interim general manager Champ Kelly on Saturday, per Rapoport.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 4-13-0

HIRES

  • The Patriots are hiring Jerod Mayo as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 6-11-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Titans will interview Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce for their head coach position this weekend, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 18: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 18 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) inactive vs. Falcons; TE Juwan Johnson (chest) to play

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) game-time decision against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Meanwhile, tight end Juwan Johnson (chest) is expected to play in the regular-season finale.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.