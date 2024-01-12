NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
INJURIES
- WR Gabe Davis (knee) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, head coach Sean McDermott announced on WGR 550.
- LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) will be limited on Friday, per McDermott
- CB Rasul Douglas (knee) will be a DNP on Friday, per McDermott
- S Taylor Rapp (calf) will also be ruled out, per McDermott
FRONT OFFICE INTERVIEWS
- The Raiders will interview Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds and Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- The Raiders will interview interim general manager Champ Kelly on Saturday, per Rapoport.
HIRES
- The Patriots are hiring Jerod Mayo as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Titans will interview Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce for their head coach position this weekend, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.