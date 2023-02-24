NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING NEWS
- Bubba Ventrone was officially named the Browns' new assistant head coach/special teams coordinator.
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Michael Brockers, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. Acquired for a 2023 seventh-round pick in 2021, the 11-year veteran produced two sacks in his two seasons with the Lions.
SIGNINGS
- QB C.J. Beathard: Jacksonville inked the backup quarterback to a contract extension. The new deal is for two years, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Friday. Beathard, 30, has been Trevor Lawrence's backup for the past two seasons, completing nine of 13 passes for 68 yards and an INT when called upon.
- DE Tanoh Kpassagnon: New Orleans is closing in on a multi-year extension for the 28-year-old pass rusher, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday. Kpassagnon was set to be a free agent. He had six sacks in 23 games played for the Saints over the past two seasons.
OTHER NEWS
- S Tyrann Mathieu's contract has been restructured, clearing $4.668 million in salary cap space for 2023, Pelissero reported.