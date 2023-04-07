NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
VISITS
- Florida QB Anthony Richardson will have a Top 30 visit with Atlanta during the week of April 16, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
VISITS
- Florida QB Anthony Richardson will have a Top 30 visit with Baltimore during the week of April 16, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
VISITS
- Florida QB Anthony Richardson will have a Top 30 visit with Carolina on Sunday and Monday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
VISITS
- Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker will visit Detroit next week, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
VISITS
- Florida QB Anthony Richardson will have a Top 30 visit with Indianapolis on Tuesday and Wednesday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
VISITS
- Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker will visit Las Vegas next week, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
- Florida QB Anthony Richardson is having a Top 30 visit Friday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
- Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud will visit next week, Garafolo reported.
VISITS
- Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker will visit Tampa Bay next week, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
SIGNINGS
- DT Jeffery Simmons agreed to terms with Tennessee on a four-year contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Friday. The new deal is worth $94 million, with $23.5 million per year based on new money, Rapoport added.
VISITS
- Florida QB Anthony Richardson will have a Top 30 visit with Tennessee during the week of April 16, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.