NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 7

Published: Apr 07, 2023 at 01:38 PM
NFLShield
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
VISITS

  • Florida QB Anthony Richardson will have a Top 30 visit with Atlanta during the week of April 16, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
Baltimore Ravens
VISITS

  • Florida QB Anthony Richardson will have a Top 30 visit with Baltimore during the week of April 16, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
Carolina Panthers
VISITS

  • Florida QB Anthony Richardson will have a Top 30 visit with Carolina on Sunday and Monday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
Detroit Lions
VISITS

  • Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker will visit Detroit next week, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Indianapolis Colts
VISITS

  • Florida QB Anthony Richardson will have a Top 30 visit with Indianapolis on Tuesday and Wednesday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
Las Vegas Raiders
VISITS

  • Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker will visit Las Vegas next week, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
  • Florida QB Anthony Richardson is having a Top 30 visit Friday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
  • Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud will visit next week, Garafolo reported.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VISITS

  • Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker will visit Tampa Bay next week, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Tennessee Titans
SIGNINGS

  • DT Jeffery Simmons agreed to terms with Tennessee on a four-year contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Friday. The new deal is worth $94 million, with $23.5 million per year based on new money, Rapoport added.


VISITS

  • Florida QB Anthony Richardson will have a Top 30 visit with Tennessee during the week of April 16, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.

