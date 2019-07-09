NFL Network to carry 13 live 2019 preseason games

Published: Jul 09, 2019 at 06:03 AM

NFL Network remains the only network to show the entire slate of 65 preseason games in 2019, highlighted by 13 live games.

NFL Network's live preseason schedule kicks off Thursday, August 8 with a double-header starting at 7:00 PM ET when running back Le'Veon Bell makes his New York Jets debut against running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. At 10:00 PM ET, the number one overall pick in the 2019 NFL DraftKyler Murray makes his preseason debut when the Arizona Cardinals host Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Additional live Week 1 preseason games on NFL Network include the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, August 9 at 7:30 PM ET, and the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 10 at 9:00 PM ET.

NFL Network airs four Week 2 preseason games live, beginning Friday, August 16 at 7:30 PM ET when the Chicago Bears travel to face the New York Giants. On Saturday, August 17, NFL Network carries a triple-header of live preseason games beginning at 4:00 PM ET when wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns face the Indianapolis Colts. Saturday's triple-header continues at 7:30 PM ET when reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams game in Hawaii at 10:00 PM ET.

On Saturday, August 24, NFL Network carries a triple-header of Week 3 preseason games, beginning at 1:00 PM ET when the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals. At 4:00 PM ET, the Dallas Cowboys host the Houston Texans, followed by the Seattle Seahawks visiting the Los Angeles Chargers at 10:00 PM ET.

NFL Network's live preseason schedule concludes with a Week 4 double-header on Thursday, August 29 with the New York Jets hosting the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:00 PM ET and the Los Angeles Chargers traveling to face the San Francisco 49ers at 10:00 PM ET.

Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams.

All NFL Network programming - including 13 LIVE preseason games and re-airs of all 65 preseason games - can be streamed live through the NFL and NFL Network apps on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices. Access is available for NFL Network subscribers of participating TV providers. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.

NFL Game Pass provides fans in the United States access to live out-of-market preseason games, as well as other exclusive content. Available for $99.99 for the 2019-20 season, NFL Game Pass offers NFL fans the following:

»Live Preseason Games - Watch live out-of-market preseason games (blackout restrictions apply)

»Game Replays - Watch full broadcast replays of NFL games, available the same day the games are played. Additional features include condensed game replays in 45 minutes and 'All-22' coaches film footage

»Live Gameday Audio - Listen to the live home and away radio broadcast for every NFL game

»NFL Game Pass Film Session - Watch players and coaches from around the league break down film with Brian Baldinger and Ron Jaworski. Full episodes are available exclusively for subscribers.

»NFL Game & Show Archive - Full NFL game broadcasts from 2009-2018 are available through NFL Game Pass, as well as previous seasons of NFL shows such as Hard Knocks, A Football Life, Mic'd Up, and America's Game

NFL Game Pass is available at NFL.com/GamePass, as well as on Smartphones, Tablets and Connected TVs via the NFL App.

NFL Network's 2019 Live Preseason Schedule

(All Times are Eastern)

Week 1

Thursday, August 8

7:00 PM - New York Jets vs. New York Giants

10:00 PM - Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Friday, August 9

7:30 PM - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Saturday, August 10

9:00 PM - Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 2

Friday, August 16

7:30 PM - Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants

Saturday, August 17

4:00 PM - Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts

7:30 PM - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

10:00 PM - Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams (Game played in Hawaii)

Week 3

Saturday, August 24

1:00 PM - Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings

7:00 PM - Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys

10:00 PM - Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 4

Thursday, August 29

7:00 PM - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers

10:00 PM - Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers

*Live games on NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams' over-the-air station markets.

