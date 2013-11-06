NFL Network to announce league's Week 9 award winners

» New England wide receiver DANNY AMENDOLA, who had four receptions for 122 yards (30.5 average) with one touchdown in the Patriots' 55-31 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

» Cleveland wide receiver DAVONE BESS, who had two touchdown receptions in the Browns' 24-18 win over Baltimore.

» New England quarterback TOM BRADY, who completed 23 of 33 passes (69.7 percent) for 432 yards with four touchdowns versus zero interceptions and a 151.8 passer rating.

» Cleveland quarterback JASON CAMPBELL, who completed 23 of 35 passes (65.7 percent) for 262 yards with three touchdowns versus zero interceptions and a 116.6 passer rating.

» Cincinnati wide receiver A.J. GREEN, who had 11 receptions for 128 yards in the Bengals' 22-20 overtime loss at Miami.

» New England tight end ROB GRONKOWSKI, who had nine receptions for 143 yards with one touchdown.

» Indianapolis wide receiver T.Y. HILTON, who had seven catches for 121 yards (17.3 average) with three touchdowns in the Colts 27-24 win at Houston. » New York Jets running back CHRIS IVORY, who totaled 139 rush yards on 18 carries (7.7 average) in the Jets' 26-20 win over New Orleans.

» Houston wide receiver ANDRE JOHNSON, who had nine receptions for 229 yards (25.4 average) with a career-best three touchdowns in the Texans' 27-24 loss to Indianapolis.

» Tennessee running back CHRIS JOHNSON, who rushed for 150 yards on 23 attempts (6.5 average) with two touchdowns in the Titans' 28-21 win at St. Louis.

» Cleveland wide receiver GREG LITTLE, who recorded 122 receiving yards on seven receptions (17.4 average).

» New England running back STEVAN RIDLEY, who rushed for 115 yards on 26 attempts with two touchdowns.