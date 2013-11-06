NFL Network to announce league's Week 9 award winners

The NFL will announce the AFC and NFC Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week during Wednesday's "NFL AM" on NFL Network. "NFL AM" airs at 6 a.m. ET and re-airs at 10 a.m. ET.
Teams submit their own nominees for weekly honors. Here are Week 9's nominees:
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
» New England wide receiver DANNY AMENDOLA, who had four receptions for 122 yards (30.5 average) with one touchdown in the Patriots' 55-31 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
» Cleveland wide receiver DAVONE BESS, who had two touchdown receptions in the Browns' 24-18 win over Baltimore.
» New England quarterback TOM BRADY, who completed 23 of 33 passes (69.7 percent) for 432 yards with four touchdowns versus zero interceptions and a 151.8 passer rating.
» Cleveland quarterback JASON CAMPBELL, who completed 23 of 35 passes (65.7 percent) for 262 yards with three touchdowns versus zero interceptions and a 116.6 passer rating.
» Cincinnati wide receiver A.J. GREEN, who had 11 receptions for 128 yards in the Bengals' 22-20 overtime loss at Miami.
» New England tight end ROB GRONKOWSKI, who had nine receptions for 143 yards with one touchdown.
» Indianapolis wide receiver T.Y. HILTON, who had seven catches for 121 yards (17.3 average) with three touchdowns in the Colts 27-24 win at Houston. » New York Jets running back CHRIS IVORY, who totaled 139 rush yards on 18 carries (7.7 average) in the Jets' 26-20 win over New Orleans.
» Houston wide receiver ANDRE JOHNSON, who had nine receptions for 229 yards (25.4 average) with a career-best three touchdowns in the Texans' 27-24 loss to Indianapolis.
» Tennessee running back CHRIS JOHNSON, who rushed for 150 yards on 23 attempts (6.5 average) with two touchdowns in the Titans' 28-21 win at St. Louis.
» Cleveland wide receiver GREG LITTLE, who recorded 122 receiving yards on seven receptions (17.4 average).
» New England running back STEVAN RIDLEY, who rushed for 115 yards on 26 attempts with two touchdowns.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
» Tennessee defensive tackle JURRELL CASEY, who had six tackles, two sacks and forced one fumble.
» Miami cornerback BRENT GRIMES, who had five tackles, one pass defensed and a 94-yard interception-return touchdown in the Dolphins' 22-20 overtime win against Cincinnati.
» New England defensive end CHANDLER JONES, who had six tackles and two sacks.
» New York Jets linebacker CALVIN PACE, who had six tackles, one sack and forced one fumble.
» Kansas City cornerback SEAN SMITH, who had two tackles, two passes defensed and a 100-yard interception-return touchdown in the Chiefs 23-13 win at Buffalo.
» Miami defensive end CAMERON WAKE, who totaled five tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a game-winning safety.
» New York Jets defensive end MUHAMMAD WILKERSON, who had one tackle and one sack.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
» New York Jets kicker NICK FOLK, who converted all four field-goals (39, 21, 47 and 45 yards) in the Jets' win over the Saints.
» Cleveland rookie linebacker ERIC MARTIN, who recovered a muffed punt in the third quarter to set up a touchdown.
» Kansas City kicker RYAN SUCCOP, who connected on three field goals (27, 41, 39).
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
» Philadelphia quarterback NICK FOLES, who tied the NFL single-game record with seven touchdowns and posted a 158.3 rating in the Eagles' 49-20 win at Oakland.
» Washington wide receiver PIERRE GARCON, who had seven catches for 172 yards in the Redskins' 30-24 win over San Diego.
» Green Bay rookie running back EDDIE LACY, who rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 27-20 loss to Chicago.
» Chicago quarterback JOSH MCCOWN, who passed for 272 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 27-20 win at Green Bay.
» Minnesota running back ADRIAN PETERSON, who rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 27-23 loss at Dallas.
» Dallas quarterback TONY ROMO, who passed for 337 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 27-23 win over Minnesota.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
» Carolina linebacker LUKE KUECHLY, who had eight tackles and an interception in the Panthers' 34-10 win over Atlanta.
» Chicago defensive end SHEA MCCLELLIN, who had five tackles and three sacks.
» Seattle safety EARL THOMAS, who had a career-high 12 tackles in the Seahawks' 27-24 overtime win over Tampa Bay.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
» Carolina kicker GRAHAM GANO, who converted both field-goal attempts and all four PATs.
» Green Bay linebacker JAMARI LATTIMORE, who blocked a punt and had a special teams tackle.
» Seattle punt returner-wide receiver GOLDEN TATE, who averaged 30.7 yards per punt return, including a long of 71 yards.