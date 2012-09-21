NFL Network, Time Warner Cable reach multiyear agreement

NFL Network reached multiyear agreements with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks, the country's respective second- and sixth-largest cable providers, for carriage of NFL Network and the NFL RedZone channel, it was announced today.
NFL Network and NFL RedZone will debut in Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks homes beginning this Sunday, September 23, with full launch before Thursday, September 27.
"We're delighted to have reached an agreement for NFL Network and NFL RedZone that provides a good value to our customers," said Melinda Witmer, Executive Vice President and Chief Video and Content Officer for Time Warner Cable. "The additional games this year and the proven appeal of NFL RedZone will certainly prove to be a draw for our customers. We look forward to a long and productive relationship with the NFL."
"We thank our customers for their patience while a fair deal was reached for all involved," said Steve Miron, CEO, Bright House Networks. "It is especially rewarding to say yes to our customers who have requested NFL Network's award-winning coverage."
"We are excited to work with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks to bring fans football 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," said NFL Network President and CEO Steve Bornstein. "Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks subscribers will be able to enjoy our weekly Thursday Night Football schedule, our award-winning Sunday NFL GameDay shows, NFL Total Access, NFL Films programming and much more. In addition, the NFL RedZone channel is a truly exciting way to enhance your Sunday football viewing experience each and every week."
Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks are major cable providers in the home markets for 12 NFL teams (Buffalo, Carolina, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Kansas City, New York Giants, New York Jets, San Diego and Tampa Bay). For Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks, NFL Network will be available on the Digital Basic and Sports Pass tiers, and NFL RedZone will be available to Sports Pass customers.
NFL Network is the home of Thursday Night Football -- 13 prime-time NFL regular-season games from September through December -- and is the destination for all that happens around the sport of football. NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and provides viewers with more than 2,500 hours per year of original programming, including: NFL Total Access, NFL GameDay, the new four-hour NFL AM weekday morning show, Top 10, Playbook, NFL Replay, NFL Classic Games plus the Emmy award-winning Sound FX and America's Game.
NFL Network also features every NFL preseason game, the Senior Bowl, plus more coverage of the NFL Draft, Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony, NFL Scouting Combine and Super Bowl than anyone else.
The extraordinarily popular NFL RedZone, produced by NFL Network, whips around every NFL game on Sunday afternoons, delivering the touchdowns and most exciting moments as they happen and in high definition. When a team goes inside the 20-yard line, fans see the crucial plays live. The channel keeps fans up-to-date in real time, switching from game to game with live look-ins, highlights and a chance to see every important play. For more information on NFL RedZone, visit www.nfl.com/redzonetv.